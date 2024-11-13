Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Grease is the word at Malaga's Soho Theatre in January 2025

After more than three years since its premiere in Madrid and following a successful tour, the Spanish version of the show will be performed on the Costa del Sol for four weeks

SUR

Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 15:05

Grease the musical is coming to the Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Malaga for four weeks only, from 24 January to 16 February 2025. The Spanish version of the hit show is currently in its second season in Madrid, this time at the Teatro Apolo. When the performances in the capital end the show is heading for the Costa del Sol.

During its special 50th anniversary year in 2021 the musical was on stage for a year in Madrid before touring the main cities of Spain for more than a year and a half. A tour in which seven trucks of 24 tonnes each moved the sets for the 14 scene changes or the more than 200 costumes and 50 wigs.

The hit musical features Adrián Lastra as the presenter and master of ceremonies Vince Fontaine. Lastra is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in Spain. He has demonstrated this in his almost 20 films, his countless series and performances in musical theatre, including Billy Elliot, among others.

The secret of Grease the musical is not only in its legendary soundtrack and dazzling choreography. What has made Grease last for generations is its authenticity, its portrayal - sometimes harsh, but timeless - of a group of teenagers dealing with relationships, emotions and school.

Grease the musical is the pop culture phenomenon that chronicles the life of a high school in a small American town in the 1950s. In 1979, the film starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta gave Grease its status as a musical legend. Grease has been performed with enormous success in every corner of the world and in a multitude of languages. Grease is undoubtedly the "feel good" musical, the star of every billboard in the cities where it is performed.

This new Spanish super-production of Grease, the musical, 50th anniversary edition, is directed by David Serrano, musical direction by Joan Miquel Pérez, choreography by Toni Espinosa, set design by Ricardo Sánchez Cuerda, lights by Juanjo Llorens, sound by Gastón Briski and costumes by Ana Llena.

The cast of Grease the musical is headed by Quique Niza (Danny); Mia Lardner (Sandy) and Adrián Lastra (Vince Fontaine), among others. The executive producers are Marcos Cámara and Juan José Rivero.

