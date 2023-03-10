Malaga unveils three-million-euro project to enhance its Gibralfaro castle

Urgent repairs to the hilltop fortress and the Alcazaba tourist sites have also been approved

Two of the most visited tourist attractions in Malaga city are set for vital conservation works to start. Areas of the walls of the Alcazaba, currently propped up with wooden planks, and the Gibralfaro castle, where part of its northern wall collapsed five years ago, are set to be repaired by the city council after five years of discussions with the Junta de Andalucía.

After meetings between the regional government's Ministry of Culture and the council, the Junta finally gave the green light to the most urgent works, while continuing to demand the development of new plans and technical studies to improve the two buildings

Ampliar A 3D rendering of the Gibralfaro's walls. SUR

The planning department has drawn up a project to improve the Gibralfaro castle with an estimated budget of 3.2 million euros. The scheme is intended to improve the state of the existing construction while developing a maintenance plan aimed at carrying out periodic monitoring to detect damage to avoid a repeat of situations such as the one in November 2018 when part of a wall collapsed.

Future plans include developing a more detailed visitor experience, including more information on the architecture, its military importance and recounting the life and customs of the people who lived there. Better access for people with mobility issues is also planned in the development outline.

In total, there are 16 areas of action proposed, eight for each of the two sites. For the Alcazaba, the repairs include the repair of the wall on Calle Juan Temboury and restoring the wall next to the Puerta del Haza.

Works on the Gibralfaro include the repair of the sanitation network, fixing a retaining wall, restoration of the wall of the parade ground and the installation of baby changing tables in toilets.