Why are two distinctive German naval warships moored in a prime area of Malaga port this week?

Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Two German warships have moored at the Port of Malaga this Tuesday morning (25 June), with its crew members choosing the city to enjoy a short break. The vessels are the M-1064 Grömitz minehunter warship, which is usually based in the city of Kiel, and the M-1090 Pegnitz, of the same category.

Crew members of the Grömitz in the Port of Malaga. Marilú Báez

The principal dock at the port, number 2 (Palmera), which is the most centrally located, being just a few metres from the Plaza de la Marina, is reserved for the ships' mooring. The vessels, which sail under the Nato flag, are 54 metres long, with a maximum speed of 18 knots and equipped with a variety of weapons such as cannons and missile launchers.

US military ship

Also passing through the Port of Malaga is a ship of the United States Navy, the USS Hershel 'Woody' Williams, which is moored in the security zone of the Levante dock.

The 230-metre-long ship is used for military, but also civilian and maritime transport. Its crew is made up of a combination of Navy professionals and civilians from the Military Sealift Command. This is usually made up of 19 officers and 231 sailors, who now have a few days of rest in Malaga city before the next mission.

According to its website, it is currently based in Suda Bay, Greece, and is assigned to the US Africa Command (Africom) area of operations to conduct missions in the Mediterranean and the waters around East, Southern and West Africa, including the Gulf of Guinea.