Five flights diverted from Malaga Airport due to red alert for heavy downpours of rain and flooding on the Costa del Sol

Pilar Martínez Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 15:46

Malaga Airport has experienced its first flight diversions due to the red alert for heavy downpours of rain on the Costa del Sol and across many parts of the province. Airport operator Aena has confirmed that five flights have been redirected and another has been cancelled. Specifically, Aena pointed out that until two o'clock this afternoon, several flights from Krakow, Zurich, Frankfurt and Paris Charles de Gaulle had been diverted to nearby Seville in the Andalucía region. So far 135 of the 296 flights scheduled for today have operated up to this point. Aena has issued a message recommending passengers planning to fly today to consult with their airlines in view of the adverse weather warning and to feed the recommendations of 112 Andalucía before making any journey to the airport. Some aircraft monitoring platforms are already recording widespread delays in both arrivals and departures in Malaga.

Aena has stressed that the red alert for rain has coincided with a day in which there are fewer flights than usual. Specifically, 296 commercial operations are scheduled between arrivals (149) and departures (147). In addition, Aena added that in view of the red level warning, teams had been pre-alerted since yesterday, which means that a crisis cabinet has been activated to hold regular monitoring meetings or on an ad hoc basis, depending on the evolution of the weather activity. In addition, operations have been reinforced on different fronts, such as maintenance, which monitors possible problem areas, the real-time management centre, which pays special attention to accesses and public transport, and the service which monitors water accumulations in the aircraft movement area. In addition to this, there are the mandatory runway checks in the manoeuvring area.

This crisis committee, which is made up of the Aena management committee, the head of the control tower, Aemet, airlines, handling agents and the state security forces, met for the first time at eight o'clock this morning.

It is worth remembering that Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has activated red level warnings for rain this Wednesday in Malaga, in the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce valley and Axarquia areas, where an accumulation of 120mm of rain is expected in a 12-hour period.