Five people reported for selling mojitos on Malaga beaches without health checks
Health and safety

Five people reported for selling mojitos on Malaga beaches without health checks

Unauthorised street vending of food or drinks on the coastline is a serious offence which carries a fine ranging from 300 to 3,000 euros

SUR

Tuesday, 11 June 2024, 13:35

Local Police officers in Malaga have caught several people making and selling homemade mojitos on beaches without the required health checks.

The suspects would place umbrellas and towels on the sand, on which they then lay out all the utensils and ingredients necessary for making mojitos, without any type of refrigeration or proper food conservation.

Five of these offenders were reported in a single day. Officers seized all the utensils necessary for the preparation and distribution of the drinks, including glasses, metal trays, alcohol, sugar and fruit.

The unauthorised sale of food products on the beach is a serious infringement, which carries a fine ranging from 300 to 3,000 euros. Patrolling the coast for these types of infringements is part of the special measures being implemented by Local Police to combat unauthorised street vending on the Costa del Sol and guarantee safety on beaches.

