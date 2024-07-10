The fire in Malaga city's Cortijo Jurado district is now under control A helicopter was sent to tackle the fire from the air while ground crews worked to extinguish the blaze

Enrique Miranda Malaga Wednesday, 10 July 2024, 14:19 | Updated 15:41h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Firefighters scrambled to put out a blaze that broke out in Malaga city's Cortijo Jurado area this morning.

Infoca (Andalusian Forest Fire Fighting Service) managed to get the fire in the Campanillas district, near Mercamálaga and close to Malaga Airport under control at 2.45pm.

🗓️ 10/07/2024 🕗 12.05h



🔴 DECLARADO #IFMálaga, en paraje Cortijo Jurado. Medios desplegados:

🚁 1 ligero

👩‍🚒 2 grupos de bomberos forestales, 1 técnico de operaciones, 1 agente de medio ambiente

🚒 1 autobomba pic.twitter.com/NOTupg880H — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 10, 2024

A helicopter was also sent to tackle the blaze from the air, with the support of ground crews. Firefighters from Churriana and Teatinos fire stations also attended the scene.