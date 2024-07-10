The fire in Malaga city's Cortijo Jurado district is now under control

Sections
Highlight
Enrique Miranda
Malaga
Wednesday, 10 July 2024, 14:19
Opciones para compartir
Firefighters scrambled to put out a blaze that broke out in Malaga city's Cortijo Jurado area this morning.
Infoca (Andalusian Forest Fire Fighting Service) managed to get the fire in the Campanillas district, near Mercamálaga and close to Malaga Airport under control at 2.45pm.
🗓️ 10/07/2024 🕗 12.05h— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 10, 2024
🔴 DECLARADO #IFMálaga, en paraje Cortijo Jurado. Medios desplegados:
🚁 1 ligero
👩🚒 2 grupos de bomberos forestales, 1 técnico de operaciones, 1 agente de medio ambiente
🚒 1 autobomba pic.twitter.com/NOTupg880H
A helicopter was also sent to tackle the blaze from the air, with the support of ground crews. Firefighters from Churriana and Teatinos fire stations also attended the scene.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.