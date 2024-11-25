Malaga's march against gender-based violence to set off from Plaza de la Merced

Cristina Vallejo Monday, 25 November 2024, 15:11

Malaga's organisation against gender-based violence, Violencia Cero, is holding a demonstration in the city this evening, Monday 25 November, to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The march will start at 7.30pm on Plaza de la Merced and will pass through the city centre, ending on Plaza de la Constitución, where a manifesto will be read out.

Organisers will denounce "the increase in violence against women", as well as the rise in "negationist" discourse, and will demand "public policies for its elimination". In 2024 alone, five women have been murdered in Malaga province, while in Spain the number has already exceeded 40.

Since 2003, when records began, 57 women have been murdered in Malaga and 1,284 in the whole of Spain, according to official figures. These figures also include children who have been orphaned and those who have been murdered by their fathers as an expression of gender-based violence known as 'vicarious violence' (harming mothers by hurting their children, sometimes in an extreme way, even to the point of murder).

Organisers are also putting the spotlight on sexual violence: according to their figures, fourteen rapes per day have been reported this year, a figure which also takes into account that only 10 per cent of victims of sexual aggression report the crimes.

Among the concerns of the organisation is prostitution, another form of objectification and violence against women: they denounce the fact that Spain is the leading country in the European Union in terms of amount of prostitution by women and girls. They also censure surrogacy and highlight the fact that every year more than 1,000 children are registered after having been conceived through this practice, despite the fact that it is theoretically illegal in Spain.

Their demands include the renewal of the state pact against gender-based violence and that the measures adopted be evaluated to measure their effectiveness, as well as that the economic funds it believes are needed for the prevention, recovery and comprehensive reparation of women victims and their children. They also call for prevention and mandatory training on gender-based violence in education, but also in the judiciary and other settings that deal with women and girls who are victims of gender-based violence.