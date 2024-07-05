This is the moment 60 birds were rescued from illegal breeding ground for fighting cocks in Malaga

SUR Malaga Friday, 5 July 2024, 10:13 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Local Police officers in Malaga have dismantled an illegal breeding ground for fighting cocks in the La Trinidad neighbourhood in the centre of the city. As part of this intervention, 60 birds, including roosters and hens, were seized. Of these, only one could be identified; the rest do not have a chip, which makes it difficult to find the person responsible for them: all of them have now been transferred to the municipal animal protection centre for veterinary assessment.

Some birds showed clear signs of having been used for fighting. In addition, numerous surgical materials were found, such as scissors, antibiotics, tweezers, disinfectant, syringes and anaesthetics, all with signs of having been used and not in an optimal state of conservation.

As well as the surgical equipment, numerous eggs were found, which showed that there was also breeding activity. The breeding area was located on the communal roof of a building, as well as makeshift cages in storage rooms located in the building.

Complaints from residents

This is the fourth intervention of this type in the last year. The aim is to respond, on the one hand, to the numerous complaints from residents about noise and unhealthy conditions and, on the other, to combat illegal activity based on the mistreatment of roosters.

Spain's animal welfare act provides for penalties ranging from 50,001 to 200,000 euros for those involved in cockfighting business, as it is considered a cruel activity for the animal itself and a major focus of illegal gambling.