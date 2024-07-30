Europe's most-used car rental pick-up point is on the Costa del Sol

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 13:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The arrival of tourists at Malaga Airport is constant during the high summer season, and this is a time when the offices of the different car hire companies that operate in these facilities are also overflowing. So much so that the gateway to the Costa del Sol has become the most-used car hire pick-up point in Europe, according to statistics from the EconomyBookings.com web platform, part of the car hire company Booking Group Corporation. In the list of the most common places to pick up a hire car, Malaga is followed by Lisbon airport, Tirana airport (Albania), Faro airport (Portugal), and Barcelona airport, in fifth place.

The report also revealed that it is the British, who account for almost 30 per cent of the customers in this infrastructure on the Costa del Sol, who demand rentacar services in Europe the most, with 21.1 per cent of bookings. They are followed by the French, with 16.5 per cent, while Germans occupy third place with 11 per cent of bookings. These three markets are also the main international countries from where tourists fly to Malaga province.

"The car rental trend in the most popular destinations has remained fairly stable in recent years, with Italy and Spain taking the top spots in both winter and summer. We continuously collect data on the car rental habits of our customers around the world, which allows us to draw conclusions about the development of the tourism sector and to adjust our service offering according to demand," explained Alens Baibekovs, chairman of Booking Group Corporation.

In addition, the company also stated that in terms of trends, the data shows that this summer the destinations most chosen by European travellers are Italy, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Portugal and Greece. And it pointed out that the Spanish are the ones who are using car hire the most this summer to discover corners of Spain, Italy and Greece. It also stated that the Spanish are fifth in Europe in terms of frequency of car hire use, with Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga, Majorca and Venice as their favourite cities this summer for choosing this mode of travel.