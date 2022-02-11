Empty cruise ship, 'parked' for several weeks, joined by two more in Malaga bay The Seabourn Encore, Coral Princess and Marella Discovery 2 are anchored while they stock up on provisions and change crews, according to port officials

Three cruise ships are anchored in Malaga bay, without passengers, while they make what is known as a ‘technical stop’ before the start of their sailing seasons.

The Seabourn Encore, Coral Princess and Marella Discovery2 are anchored while they stock up on provisions and change crews, according to port officials.

The Seabourn Encore cruise ship, which has been in Malaga bay since 27 December, is waiting to start its season and will set sail for Lisbon on 19 February. It has been a source of interest from sunbathers and people strolling on the coast's beaches for several weeks as it has not budged from its position.

The ship is 210 metres long, 28 metres wide, with twelve decks. It can carry 604 passengers in its 302 suites, all with balconies. More than 360 crew members on board are ready to soon serve the new guests who must be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Coral Princess, built in 2013, is 32.2 metres wide, 294 metres long and weighs 91,627 tons. The ship can carry 1,974 passengers and 895 crew members. It has 16 decks, 1,000 cabins 735 of which have a balcony. The ship, custom built to navigate the historic Panama Canal, was refurbished in January 2019 and is owned and operated by Princess Cruises.

Docked in the port is the Marella Discovery2, which has been in Malaga for several days and will stay until 5 April. The ship has 11 decks, 918 cabins and can carry almost two thousand passengers and a crew of around 750 people.