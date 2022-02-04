Mystery of why this cruise ship has been anchored off the Costa del Sol for more than a month is solved The luxury liner dropped anchor in Malaga bay in December, and will remain there for a little bit longer

The Seabourn Encore cruise ship, which has been anchored in Malaga bay since 27 December, is waiting to start its season and will set sail for Lisbon on 19 February. It has been a source of interest from sunbathers and people strolling on the coast's beaches for several weeks as it has not budged from it's position.

But SUR can reveal that the cruise ship, owned by the Carnival group, will sail to Lisbon first before embarking on a 10-day cruise of the Canary Islands.

In April, it is scheduled to cruise from the Portuguese capital to Athens, Greece with stops at Mediterranean ports such as Mahón, Corfu and Santorini. In May the ship will travel through the Greek islands for 15 days at a cost of almost 9,000 euros per passenger.

The Seabourn Encore is 210-metres-long, 28-metres-wide, with twelve decks. It can carry 604 passengers in its 302 suites, all with balconies. More than 360 crew members on board are ready to soon serve the new guests who must be vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to Seabourn, the “Seabourn Encore is as strikingly beautiful and as excitingly innovative as any Seabourn has ever debuted. She crowns a fleet of luxury cruise ships that is already the newest, most modern and most acclaimed in the ultra-luxury segment. Modelled on the award-winning trio of ships introduced with Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Encore represents another welcome stage in the evolution of small ship cruising, which Seabourn pioneered and has consistently expanded and enriched for all of our small ship cruises.”