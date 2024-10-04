Dubai-based Emirates airline is looking for cabin crew in Malaga this weekend

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 4 October 2024, 11:18 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Emirates airline is looking for cabin crew in Malaga. The company, based in Dubai, will carry out a selection process this coming Saturday (5 October) at the NH hotel in the capital of the Costa del Sol. It will be the first of four recruitment days organised in Spain this month in the cities of Madrid (10th), Barcelona (16th) and Valencia (27th).

The UAE flag carrier said it is looking for "people who are passionate about delivering simple, personalised and impeccable hospitality, while creating memorable moments for customers". It added that as safety is one of Emirates' top priorities, "the ideal candidate will confidently lead and take control when it comes to managing aircraft services and safety procedures". To this end, it advises that all crew will receive an apprenticeship period at the airline's state-of-the-art facilities in Dubai.

Those interested must present an updated curriculum vitae (CV) in English and a recent photograph. The airline recommends candidates to pre-register on its website for a smoother experience. However, those who do not pre-register can also participate in the walk-in selection process, details of which can be found at emirates.com/careers. "Candidates should come prepared to spend the whole day on site. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of additional assessment and interview times on the day," the airline said.

Tax-free salary

Emirates crew are based in Dubai and enjoy an employment package that includes a range of benefits such as a tax-free salary, free accommodation provided by the company, free transport to and from work, medical cover and exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai. In addition, they will be offered concessionary travel benefits for themselves, their families and friends to destinations served by the airline.

The cabin crew undergo seven and a half weeks of intensive training to deliver the standards of hospitality, safety and service that their customers have come to expect over the years. A period in which they also learn all the first aid techniques to deal with any emergency medical condition that may pose a risk on board.

The airline currently employs 530 Spanish cabin crew and a total of 22,900 cabin crew globally. Emirates' cabin crew team represents 145 nationalities, operating on scheduled operations in more than 135 cities on all continents, with a fleet of more than 260 wide-body aircraft. The airline is the world's largest operator of Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft.