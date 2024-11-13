Emergency services and volunteers race to save more than 40 horses from drowning at Malaga equestrian club

Matías Stuber Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 20:48 | Updated 21:04h.

The Malaga Equestrian Club has been on the verge of real disaster today. A stream that burst its banks near the facilities, located on Camino de los Almendrales, flooded the stables where 41 horses were kept. With the water rising higher and higher in the stalls, the situation became critical and the horses were at serious risk of drowning. In a rescue operation carried out by firefighters and Local Police officers, the lives of these animals were saved, as well as those of 40 dogs that were also in the stables.

Overwhelmed by the situation and unable to open the stable doors due to water pressure and lack of tools, people close to the club spread an appeal for help on social media. "Urgent. Please, we need help. Someone with battery-powered radial saws. The horses are drowning at the Equestrian Club as they can't open the gates. There is no electricity. Please help," the message read.

Two teams from the provincial fire brigade and several officers from the Local Police and members of Grupona animal welfare unit quickly arrived on the scene. According to witnesses, the first help arrived from a nearby building site. Workers reportedly came armed with power tools to provide assistance that proved to be vital to prevent a bigger disaster.

From then on, firefighters and Local Police officers, as well as volunteers, worked hard to force open the stables and take the horses to an elevated area within the club itself, where the animals would be safe. Obviously shaken by the incident, the horses remained outdoors but were now out of danger.

Some people were dissatisfied with what had happened and told SUR that with a situation of "extreme risk" due to rain, preventive measures should have been taken to protect the animals.

Apart from the close call with the horses, the area where the horse boxes, bar and the club school were located was badly damaged. The force of the water washed away a road that connects the site to the main road, although it was still passable for some vehicles.