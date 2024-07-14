Driver who fled checkpoint and injured four officers during chase on the Costa is shot twice by police

Main photo: A group of police officers in the area. Inset: the state in which the motorbike of one of the police officers was left.

Juan Cano Malaga Sunday, 14 July 2024, 21:22

A driver has been shot by police on the Costa del Sol after fleeing from a checkpoint and injuring four officers in the escape. The driver is in a serious condition in the Hospital Clínico after being shot twice, once in the abdomen.

It all began at around six o'clock in the evening this Sunday 14 July in Malaga city, when a Local Police unit stopped the individual when they noticed that he was using narcotic substances inside his vehicle.

Instead of stopping, the individual reacted by fleeing at high speed. The pursuit continued until the officers opened fire on the driver because of the danger he posed to other road users. The man was accompanied by a young woman who was unharmed.

During the course of his escape, the driver injured four Local Police officers, one of whom was run over. The other three injured officers were on motorbikes and in a van that joined the chase.

A Local Police cordon has been set up in the area around Calle Levi in the city so that investigators can investigate the scene and reconstruct the incident.

More to follow...