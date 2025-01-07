Partner freed after woman plunges from fourth floor of building in Malaga

Europa Press Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 10:39

A man has been freed by the authorities after his partner fell from the fourth floor of a building in Malaga city. The courts for violence against women ordered the man's release after the incident at a residential building in Calle Picacho, a few metres from Plaza de la Merced. He is under investigation for the crimes of mistreatment and attempted murder.

This was reported to Europa Press by judicial sources, after the man was brought before the court on Sunday 5 January. The victim is yet to make a statement as she was hospitalised following the incident on Friday 3 January about 7.45pm.

National Police officers, in charge of the investigation, as well as Local Police were quickly on the scene and arrested the man, after 112 Andalucía emergency operators were alerted. Medical professionals transferred the victim to hospital in a serious condition.