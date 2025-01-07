Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Partner freed after woman plunges from fourth floor of building in Malaga
112 incident

Partner freed after woman plunges from fourth floor of building in Malaga

The man is being investigated for attempted murder as the victim recovers from the incident in hospital

Europa Press

Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 10:39

A man has been freed by the authorities after his partner fell from the fourth floor of a building in Malaga city. The courts for violence against women ordered the man's release after the incident at a residential building in Calle Picacho, a few metres from Plaza de la Merced. He is under investigation for the crimes of mistreatment and attempted murder.

This was reported to Europa Press by judicial sources, after the man was brought before the court on Sunday 5 January. The victim is yet to make a statement as she was hospitalised following the incident on Friday 3 January about 7.45pm.

National Police officers, in charge of the investigation, as well as Local Police were quickly on the scene and arrested the man, after 112 Andalucía emergency operators were alerted. Medical professionals transferred the victim to hospital in a serious condition.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Marbella FC's big cup tie marred by fan violence
  2. 2 Spain's main hopes dashed during nightmarish day at Dakar 2025
  3. 3 Plucky Marbella FC's Copa del Rey dream is over
  4. 4 Age Concern starts 2025 with new weekly coffee morning venue in San Pedro
  5. 5 Malaga CF put fringe players to the test with behind-closed-doors friendly
  6. 6 Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich returns to the fold as he earns Davis Cup recall
  7. 7 New desalination plant project to east of Malaga moves forward slowly
  8. 8 Axarquía area of Malaga province goes Dutch at travel fair
  9. 9 Entire Fuengirola coastline gets quality distinctions for fifth consecutive year

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Partner freed after woman plunges from fourth floor of building in Malaga