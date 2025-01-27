Murderer gets 15 years in prison for stabbing a 22-year-old to death in Malaga city centre

Irene Quirante Malaga Monday, 27 January 2025, 13:38 | Updated 13:56h. Compartir

A Malaga provincial court has sentenced an attacker who stabbed a young man, 22, to death in the city centre of Malaga on 25 April 2022, to 15 years in prison - the minimum term for murder.

In December 2024, a jury trial found the 35-year-old defendant guilty of the killing of the young man who had gone to his house, located on Calle Martín García, to carry out a transaction. The victim had asked a friend to accompany him. The latter arrived earlier and when the victim arrived at the door, he realised that a fierce dispute was taking place inside the house. When he kicked the door to enter, his friend came out running down the stairs with a bag in hand. The victim then entered the house, where the defendant took a kitchen knife with a 22-centimetre blade and stabbed the young man nine times.

It was ruled by the jury that the victim couldn't have reacted, nor defended himself due to the suddenness of the attack. Badly injured, he tried to flee down the stairs until, with little strength left, he took the lift. As soon as he arrived downstairs, he collapsed in front of an 061 paramedic who had arrived in an ambulance that had been called for another emergency in the same building. The paramedic tried to revive the victim, who had stab wounds in his chest and other areas of his body, but was unable to do so.

The crime was ruled as murder. Cecilia Pérez, lawyer of the victim's family, requested a sentence of 20 years in prison. The public prosecutor's office, which had initially classified the incident as homicide, called for a 17-year sentence.

As stated in the decision, the jury considered that the murder had been carried out under aggravating circumstances of sudden premeditation, as there was no discussion between the injured party and the defendant prior to the stabbing, which was aimed at a vital area.

After the verdict of the jury, the defence pleaded for the legal minimum of 15 years in prison, which was the final verdict of the court, which stated: "There is no reason to impose a sentence that goes beyond the legal minimum."