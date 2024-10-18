Countdown to official inauguration of Christmas illuminations in Malaga The Ximénez lighting company has begun to install the electrical installation on which the Christmas lights will be placed

Although it is more than two months away, Malaga has begun the countdown to the start of Christmas. Two crews of workers from the Cordovan lighting company Ximénez have begun to install the electrical installation on which the lights will be placed. The lighting company has been carrying out all the preliminary work necessary for the installation for about a week, and on Thursday, workers began installing the wiring in the Alameda Principal. This work will take a few days, so the bulbs will not be visible until the first phase is finished.

The installation on Calle Larios itself will not begin, according to the initial schedule, until a few weeks before the official premiere. Last year, Málaga introduced new festive lighting for the entire city centre, except for Calle Larios. This year, the central shopping street will once again feature a display of celestial angels. Meanwhile, on Alameda Principal, a lighting system will again be installed on the trees.

Without revealing too many details, councillor for festivities at Malaga city hall, Teresa Porras, said that this year the entire area around the Parque del Oeste, where the festival of lanterns is scheduled to take place, will be illuminated.

Bearing in mind that the lighting will be similar to last year's, it is worth noting that in 2023 more than 2.2 million LED lights were installed in 80 streets, squares and on roundabouts in the historic centre and emblematic areas.

As is now a tradition in the city, the Christmas lighting in Calle Larios, to the rhythm of Christmas carols and all kinds of Christmas songs, will take place on the last Friday of November, which this year is the 29th.