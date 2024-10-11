Tickets go on sale for first Malaga lantern festival: when is it on and how much will it cost?

Juan Soto Malaga Friday, 11 October 2024, 11:25 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Things are warming up for the first lantern festival in Malaga. The artistic and light show, which is inspired by traditional Chinese New Year celebrations, will take over the city from 30 November to 15 February. Promoted by Ximenez Entertainment and Lantern Group, it will be held in the Parque de Oeste.

Tickets for the event will be available from Tuesday, 15 October and will cost 14 euros per person (pre-sale price). After that, access to the venue will cost between 15 and 20 euros, depending on the day and the number of people attending. Tickets can be purchased on the El Corte Inglés website and on the festival's own website .

As SUR has learnt, it will be a unique event in Spain that will try to introduce visitors to an ancient culture. It will feature 600 lanterns and 4,000 sources of light and will include a series of traditional Chinese activities including a large Chinese New Year parade, a wishing wall, workshops on lantern making, calligraphy and banners, as well as theatre, music and traditional dance performances.

Handmade lanterns

The enclosure will cover three hectares and will be located in the central part of the park, next to the large lake. It will be open from 6pm to 11pm, although access will be divided into four daily passes: at 6pm, 7.15pm, 8.30pm and 9.45pm.

It will be especially eye-catching and colourful because all the lanterns will be handmade with materials brought expressly from China. Steel rods, hand-painted silk and LED lights will be used to make the lanterns.

The agreement that will allow the festival to be held was signed in September in the city of Jiaxing, within the framework of the institutional trip to China by the Andalusian delegation, headed by the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno.