Churriana set to get huge logistics centre and business park area next to Mlaaga Airport

The area will be located to the south of this junction, on the boundary of Churriana with the A-7 hyper-ring road.

Malaga is lacking in logistics centres and business park areas and demand is high. In this sense, this Friday's local government meeting brings good news, with the initial approval of the partial development plan for La Loma I, in Churriana. Along with another plot, La Loma II, which is also being processed, they will together cover almost one million square metres. They are located in an area where, at some point, several key infrastructures should converge, including the ring road and the northern access to the airport, which is currently in the environmental assessment phase by the ministry of transport. Proximity to the Guadalhorce motorway is another important advantage.

Flooding and impacts

Specifically, the city council is now giving the green light to the development of a total of 523,000 square metres of land. It passed the environmental process in 2021 and recommendations were made after obtaining the opinion of various bodies, mainly in terms of water, waste and the proximity of the airport. It even included archaeological matters so as not to affect nearby sites such as the Pizarrillo site. In terms of flooding, the report stated that there was no risk of flooding from the Guadalhorce river, nor from the Bienquerido stream.

The site will be organised in boulevards with a central business area. There will be roundabouts, connections with consolidated areas of Churriana, green areas (including perimeter borders) and four-lane roads.

La Loma II

La Loma I is in addition to the other development mentioned above, La Loma II, which is currently in the environmental phase after the city council also gave its initial approval last summer. In this case, there are 417,500 m2, of which 95,500 m2 are green areas; 17,860 m2 for community facilities; 183,675 m2 industrial; 31,885 m2 business, and 2,800 m2 commercial.

North Access and distributor road

The plan also includes the development of a flyover over the aforementioned metropolitan distributor road and the northern access.

The northern access plan began to be processed on 7 December 2005 but has been rethought after many years. According to the new design, which is based on a large roundabout at the exit of the Alhaurín de la Torre ring road, this branch will absorb half of the road traffic to an airport which already has more than 22 million visitors a year and which needs reliable alternatives.

According to the project, it is estimated that 49.3 per cent of vehicles accessing Malaga Airport will use the new north access, while 52.4 per cent will use it to leave the airport.

The decision to start again was made because of the need to make the solution compatible with another road fiasco: the Vial Distribuidor Oeste, a road designed for heavy traffic between the Mercancías transport centre (CTM) and Churriana through the industrial estates. It is a work that the regional ministry of public works was also due to award in 2009, but which was brought to a halt by the financial crisis. Now it is back on the agenda, but it has not got off the ground yet, much to the despair of the business associations in the area, who are trying to force the administrations to see the urgent need for it.