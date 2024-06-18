Anti-litter campaign launched for Malaga's beaches to prevent a repeat of these scenes on Night of San Juan

The state of the beaches of Malaga city after the summer solstice celebrations last year.

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 15:29 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

College students have helped launch an anti-litter campaign targeted at people who plan to celebrate the Night of San Juan (Noche de San Juan) on 23 June along Malaga city's beaches.

The "This is yours" campaign launched by the Aula del Mar Mediterráneo Foundation (FAMM) and ESIC students is aimed at reducing the amount of rubbish left on provincial beaches following last year's celebrations which saw piles of litter left behind.

The students of the college's marketing and digital business degrees, together with the conservation organisation, want to get the message across that Sunday should be a party of fun without waste.

The foundation presented the initiative as a challenge during a talk on awareness-raising and volunteer recruitment at the college. Several students accepted the challenge and, under the proposal of one of their teachers, organised a workshop. With the support of the creative team, the students devised strategies to encourage more responsible practices for the major celebration on the beaches of Malaga.

"This project not only allows students to apply their knowledge in a real context, but also highlights the commitment of EIG Education and FAMM to environmental education and conservation, and to demonstrate their firm commitment to sustainability," said the Aula del Mar Mediterráneo.

The Libera project, in which SEO Birdlife and Ecoembes are involved, is also trying to raise public awareness of the effects the Night of San Juan has on beaches and marine life. The organisation warns in particular about the case of Malaga, where the beaches dawned the day after this popular festival with no less than 34.7 tonnes of waste on the sand last year, much of which ended up in the water and had harmful effects on sea life.