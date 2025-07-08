Bunzl inaugurates 6,000-square-metre logistics centre in Malaga

Authorities and Bunzl heads cut the ribbon at the logistics centre on Monday.

The British ambassador to Spain, Alex Ellis, and the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, were among guests at the official inauguration on Monday of the logistics centre opened in the city by Bunzl Distribution Spain.

Also present at the opening of the British non-food distribution and services group's 6,000-square-metre centre were the Junta de Andalucía's area delegate for finance, Antonio Jesús García Acedo, and the director of Andalucía Trade, Antonio de la Morena.

The opening was presided over by the director general of Bunzl Distribution Spain, Daniel Tovar, and the managing director SEME, CEE and Nordics of Bunzl, Mario Ballarín.

The Bunzl logistics centre on the Santa Teresa industrial estate has six loading bays, a capacity for 6,000 pallets, storage areas for conventional and APQ (chemical) products and a showroom for customers with a display of the different supplies for the hospitality industry, PPE, work uniforms, tableware, cleaning products, robotics and packaging.

Solar panels on the roof, a BMS system for energy control, LED lighting and BREEAM certification for sustainable construction are evidence of the firm's commitment to the environment.

The logistics centre is also the headquarters of Comercial Cermerón S.L., a firm acquired by Bunzl in 2024 and whose activity has been transferred to the new location.

Speaking in Malaga on Monday, British ambassador to Spain Alex Ellis said he was "proud" to attend the opening of the new logistics centre for one of the UK's "key firms".

"This is an example of the commercial growth between British firms and the Spanish business fabric, who together generate employment, opportunities, growth and shared development," said Ellis.

Bunzl has more than 150 employees in Andalucía and more than 1,000 in the whole of Spain.

Malaga is the leading province in Andalucía for foreign investment, said Antonio de la Morena, the manager of Andalucía Trade at the Junta de Andalucía. "In the last decade the UK has been the main investor in the region with almost 20% of the total," he said.

"Bunzl represents the type of investment and the type of project we want for Andalucía, because it generates wealth and employment," he added.

Bunzl employs around 500 personas in Spain and has more than 10,000 customers. Its Spanish headquaters is in Sant Boi de Llobregat (Barcelona), and it has logistics centres in Ciempozuelos (Madrid), Malaga, Cadiz and Tarragona.