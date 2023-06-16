Artificial intelligence will help detect arrival of jellyfish to Malaga's shores this summer The city will have three accessible bathing points on the Malagueta, Del Dedo in El Palo and on La Misericordia beaches and there will also be new facilities for the visually impaired

The beach season has started in Malaga city. The acting beaches councillor, Teresa Porras, presented the new services and operators who will work throughout the summer season on Thursday this week. The councillor announced that there will be more than 500 staff this year as well as audio-bathing systems to facilitate blind people and new methods to detect the arrival of jellyfish.

Along the entire city coastline there will be 25 life guards, 75 cleaning workers and 16 Local Police officers, among others. The rescue and lifeguard stations will be active from 10am to 8pm.

Improvements in accessibility stand out for this season. The city council's beaches department has invested nearly 150,000 euros in the incorporation of new audio-bathing equipment and in the expansion of access walkways. Thanks to this system, blind and visually impaired people will be able to bathe on their own thanks to this sonic device that will be available on the Malagueta, del Dedo in El Palo and on La Misericordia beaches.

One of the doubts before the start of the season concerned the showers. Porras announced that, from Thursday 15 June, there will be water in all the showers and foot washes on the Malaga city coast. Porras said any water restrictions imposed over the summer would be followed.

This season the city council is going to use an artificial intelligence system to detect where the jellyfish swarms are and go to eliminate them. The director of the chair of Coastal Sciences, Francisco Franco, said that this year a quiet season is expected when it comes to jellyfish. He explained that the marine creatures only approach the coast when the high seas currents run strongly, so by monitoring the currents that enter from the Atlantic it is possible to predict if the jellyfish will arrive or not.

Franco also said that this year the quality of water and sand will also be analysed for all of the Costa del Sol with reports published on the website, Costasoleando.es. "First results show that all beaches start with excellent quality," Franco said.

The beaches of Malaga city have seven Blue Flags; seven 'Q' for Tourist Quality and Universal Accessibility; seven 'Safe Tourism Certified', awarded by the Institute for Tourist Quality of Spain; and three Ecoplayas designations. The seven beaches that have Blue Flags and Quality 'Q' are San Andrés, La Caleta, El Palo, El Dedo, La Misericordia, La Malagueta and Pedregalejo. The distinctive Ecopayas flag flies in these last three beaches.

Local Police officers and Civil Protection volunteers will be deployed until 15 September, with defibrillators. These devices will be in place on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays), from 12pm to 5pm. In total there will be eight defibrillators that will be carried by operators both by bicycle and on foot.

Malaga city will have three accessible bathing points on the beaches of Malagueta, Del Dedo in El Palo and on La Misericordia beach. The assisted bathing service is provided by appointment on 621 19 38 31 and is staffed with an accessible changing room and toilet, walkways to shore and accessible outdoor showers. This service is exclusively for people with reduced mobility who need support and accompaniment to the sea with the use of amphibious chairs or floating materials.