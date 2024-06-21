Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man arrested for mobile phone thefts that left one woman unconscious and another needing stitches
Crime

Man arrested for mobile phone thefts that left one woman unconscious and another needing stitches

The detained inidividual tried to contact the victims' relatives on the stolen devices to ask them for money while pretending to be them

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 21 June 2024, 14:14

National Police officers have arrested a man as the alleged crimes of robbery with violence, fraud, and assault. The arrested individual targeted victims, all women, on public streets, attacking them from behind to steal their mobile phones. One victim was left unconscious on the ground, while another received a blow to the head requiring stitches.

Two of the stolen phones were recovered and returned to their owners, who discovered that the suspect had attempted to contact family members pretending to be them to demand money. The arrested individual has been remanded in custody by order of the courts.

The incident that led to the investigation was reported at the north district police station in Malaga city by a victim of a violent robbery. Two additional reports were filed the same day, happening in the same time frame and using the same method.

As a result of the investigation, the suspect was identified within just a few hours - a resident of the northern area of the city - who had allegedly committed all three violent thefts. Once located, he was arrested and taken to the police station. Among his belongings, officers found several phones, two of which turned out to be stolen.

After returning the phones to their owners, they confirmed that one of the phones had been used to request money from their relatives via WhatsApp/Bizum, while on the other phone, money had been demanded in exchange for returning the stolen device.

