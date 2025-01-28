Watch as Antonio Banderas enters the battle of America's multi-million-dollar Super Bowl ads

Paco Griñán Malaga Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 12:44 Compartir

The Super Bowl final in America is just around the corner, with a preimiere scheduled for 9 February, both on the field and on the small screen. The US game of games will pitch the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles, while the commercial breaks will be the stage for the marketing war between the multinational brands that will premiere their new campaigns. The most expensive ads of the year, accompanied by trailers for upcoming series and films, will face-off to present their products to the massive TV audience.

This year, one of the companies joining the biggest television consumption event of the year is German home appliance company Bosch, which has chosen the Spaniard Antonio Banderas as the star of its ad.

A preview of Bosch's advert which will premiere during the Super Bowl, has been released, showing Banderas impeccably dressed in a dinner jacket. In the video, he is joined by a double of Randy Savage, also known as Macho Man. The two form a unique comic duo in this homage to the campaign, dedicated to the former WWF and WCW world wrestling champion, who passed away more than a decade ago.

The teaser scene shows the big man fighting with a jar of pickles that he is trying to open before the perplexed gaze of the actor famous for the films Pain and Glory and The Mask of Zorro, amongst others.

Despite the iconic wrestler's muscles, opening the container seems like mission impossible, until Banderas shows him how to open the jar, quoting the famous Spanish saying 'más vale maña, que fuerza' (It's better to be clever than strong). "If you ever need to force open a hermetically sealed pickle jar, I'm your man," said the Malaga actor, director and producer on social media. In the same post, he announced that he will attend the Super Bowl, presenting the advert alongside the resurrected Macho Man.

Designed by New York-based agency Droga5, the Bosch ad summarises the brand's philosophy in 30 seconds. The worldwide premiere will take place during the last quarter of the American rugby league final on 9 February. As part of the broadcast, new campaigns from GoDaddy, Häagen Dazs, LAys, Pringles, Tontino's Pizza Roll, Hellmann's, Dove, Coors Light, Sketchers and teasers for new titles from Disney, Warner Bros, Universal and Paramount, among others, will also be shown.

The Bosch 'spot' is the second international advertising campaign starring Antonio Banderas in less than a year. Last September, the actor also demonstrated his comic side, this time with his daughter, Stella del Carmen. In a promotional video for the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class, under the strapline 'In her shoes', Banderas visits his daughter's house, but as she is very busy, she invites him to take her car and go for a drive, which turns out to be a perfect excuse to show the new model's feature of memorising the owner of the vehicle. Guided by his daughter's car, the actor ends up going for a manicure and painting his nails blue.