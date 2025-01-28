Andalucía's most-loved bar can be found in Malaga on the Costa del Sol

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

La Pera gastrobar team, recognised as the 'most-loved bar in Andalucía' by Cervezas Victoria. SUR
Andalucía&#039;s most-loved bar can be found in Malaga on the Costa del Sol
A total of 389 participants from all over the region took part in the third year of the competition which also recognised the work of hospitality industry professionals by awarding a prize to the establishment where a beer is poured to perfection

Cristina Pinto

Cristina Pinto

Malaga

Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 16:20

Respondents to a social media competition organised by Cervezas Victoria have awarded gastrobar La Pera in Malaga city the title of the 'most-loved bar in Andalucía'. The Instagram page of the establishment describes it as a quiet, peaceful place where friends and family can enjoy rich and elaborate dishes with a Mediterranean flavour. And now the people have spoken and the description has been confirmed with the aforementioned award. "It is true that we interact a lot with our customers and they talk about us. We have a regular clientele, but we also receive new people every day," said José Francisco Martínez Maldonado, chef of La Pera and co-owner, alongside Alberto Torreblanca Peralta.

It has been seven years since the two restaurateurs, already veterans in the sector at the time, decided to opt for Malaga cuisine in this restaurant in the Teatinos district (Calle Pablo Gargallo, 7). They started out with a concept focusing on local gastronomy, which matched increasing customer demands for products and dishes from the province. As a result, they opted for Malaga wines and many dishes that carry the essence of the province, from the name to the ingredients: 'tartar de salchichón de Málaga', 'camperito malagueño', 'milhojas de chivo malagueño' or 'codillo de Colmenar con vino de Málaga' are only part of the dishes that bear the stamp of local gastronomy. The prices at La Pera range from 5 to 22 euros.

"We really like the cuisine of our land and we also prepare stew-based dishes. Today, for example, I'm preparing a 'pintarroja' stew," chef Martínez Maldonado told SUR, after receiving the award for 'most-loved bar in Andalucía'. "We are renewing the menu and adding new recipes, with products from all over the province. The only dish that has remained the same since our opening is the Malaga salami tartare," he added.

Draught beer specialist

As part of the same competition, Cervezas Victoria gave an award in another category: best beer-pulling skills. In the third edition of this contest, which is exclusively dedicated to the work of hospitality professionals, the title for best beer pulling in Andalucía went to Alfonso Morón from Alameda Restaurante (Granada). Morón stood out among the 16 finalists, who demonstrated their skills live before the jury, which consisted of director of the Sabor a Málaga promotional brand, Leonor García- Agua; commercial director of Cervezas Victoria, master brewer at Cervezas Victoria, Eduardo Sall; head of marketing, José Villalobos, and Manuel Corrales of 'El Banderas'.

A total of 389 participants from all over Andalucía took part in the third year of the competition, which resulted in more than 650 videos being uploaded to social media and a total of 2,776 votes. Among the 16 finalists were La Orilla (Cadiz), Coruña (Cadiz), La Chiquita de Quini (Cordoba), Kaótico (Cordoba), La Barra de San Remo (Granada), Taberna Palo Cortao (Granada), Alameda (Granada), Berges 5 (Jaén), Lizaderas (Jaén), La Pera (Malaga), Bodegón la Caleta (Malaga), Confusión (Malaga), Dama Café (Malaga), Kiosko de las Flores (Sevilla), La Taberna Alemana (Sevilla) and Latitud 37 (Huelva).

