Spanish Navy to make an impressive appearance on the Costa del Sol: this is when and where, so you don't miss a thing

La Malagueta beach in Malaga city will host a dynamic exhibition on 8 July to display the Spanish Navy's resources during an amphibious landing on the Costa del Sol.

Marines, planes, helicopters, fast boats and landing craft will perform a simulated hostage rescue operation.

The landing, which will take place at 11am, will include Navy flagship Juan Carlos I and the naval ship Galicia, which can be seen from the beach.

Units participating in the display have just completed their deployment in Atlantic and Mediterranean waters as part of the expeditionary battle group Daedalus 25.

These deployments demonstrate the Spanish Navy's ability to lead and project an expeditionary force at and from sea and, where appropriate, to integrate and interoperate with other Alliance units or groupings.

During exercises, the expeditionary battle group conducted joint activities with the Army and Air Force as well as with Portugal, France, Slovakia, Croatia, Romania and Italy. It was also integrated into Atlantic Alliance activities to contribute to deterrence and collective defence for two days.