Alleged jihadist in Malaga reached thousands of followers on TikTok

Irene Quirante Malaga Friday, 28 June 2024, 16:43 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

As many as 16 accounts on TikTok created by the 45-year-old Moroccan man arrested in Malaga on alleged terror charges have been closed down by the social media network itself due to the nature of the content he posted on them. This included posts in which the detained man praised Daesh figures in videos in which he incited suicide attacks and terrorist violence. Among others, according to the investigating security forces, he praised attacks such as the one perpetrated on 22 March in a concert hall in Moscow, in which more than 140 victims lost their lives and hundreds of people were injured.

Mohamed M, based in the Nuevo San Andrés neighbourhood of Malaga, allegedly led a double life. On the surface, he appeared to be a normal person who went to work and followed a quiet routine. However, according to the investigation team, he was immersed in a deep process of radicalisation. So much so that, according to the authorities, he considered himself to be "an authentic virtual mujahedin" who promoted jihad through words.

To do so, the suspect allegedly used TikTok, the social media network popular among young people, and encrypted instant messaging, through which he allegedly indoctrinated in favour of jihadist theses. He managed direct and different channels whose sole objective was to disseminate self-edited jihadist content from official Daesh propaganda channels. According to investigators, his posts reached thousands of followers via the internet.

According to the Guardia Civil, Mohamed M had experience in the decentralised media strategy of the terrorist organisation, and used more than 20 specialised editing software tools to create the content that he then disseminated through his social networks.

Many of his publications ended up going viral. He allegedly disseminated everything from files of well-known Daesh ideological and dogmatic figures, such as Abu Ali al-Anbari, who played an important role in the organisation's military structure, to content inciting violence such as Daesh suicide bombings in conflict zones or terrorist attacks such as those committed in Moscow.