Air Nostrum launches round trip prices from Malaga to Melilla from a bargain 56 euros Promotions involving the autonomous Spanish city in north Africa start this Friday, 3 February and will run until the 12th - with flights to be taken between March and 15 June

Iberia’s franchised airline for regional flights, Air Nostrum, has launched a promotion for all routes from Melilla airport, the autonomous Spanish city in north Africa.

As a result, Melilla residents will be able to fly to Malaga, Seville, Granada and Almería from just 26 euros round trip and those who do not live in the city in North Africa will be able to travel from 56 euros round trip between Malaga Airport and Melilla.

The Fly in Spring promotion will be active for reservations made from this Friday, 3 February until Sunday the 12th. The period during which you can fly with the bargain flight prices is from 1 March 1, 2023 to 15 June, 2023, which is the latest date on which the return flight can be purchased.

"Places are limited. Tickets can be purchased at www.iberia.com and at travel agencies," the company has said, explaining that non-residents will be able to enjoy round trip prices that start at 56 euros for the Malaga connection, while flights from Seville start at 59 euros and links from Almería and Granada are up for grabs from 62 euros. There are also promotions in Madrid from 97 euros and Barcelona that start at 100 euros.