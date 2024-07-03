Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
View of the VIP lounge at Malaga Airport SUR
Malaga Airport VIP lounge set for major upgrade after big contract awarded
Air travel

Malaga Airport VIP lounge set for major upgrade after big contract awarded

The main aim is to increase the capacity to 400 passengers, after its popularity has taken off

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 15:06

Opciones para compartir

Spain's national airport operator (Aena) has awarded a 361,000-euro-contract to improve the design and seating capacity of Malaga Airport's VIP lounge.

Malaga-based company Ofiburo will take on the responsibility, with the main aim of the project being to increase the number of seats in this increasingly popular facility to 400. The current capacity is 384 passengers, excluding four armchairs in the recreational area, and 12 chairs in the meeting room. The idea is to reconfigure the lounge to suit the needs of most of those people who use it, who are solo passengers.

The reconfiguration of seats will be updated, as well as the design so seats are made of beech wood or similar, covered with foam and upholstered with Spradling Maglia quality.

Each set of chairs will include a common base with two double tables, with power strips, two power sockets and double USB (C and B-type) chargers. All the electric socket covers on the floor of the VIP lounge will also be checked and replaced or repaired.

The airport's VIP lounge was last updated in 2018, where a new space for rest and video games was created, as well as an extension of a food and beverage area.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol's American community gets set for 'Stars and Stripes' Independence Day party
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town hall halts plans to install controversial mobile phone mast
  3. 3 Two Malaga CF promotion heroes announce their departure from the club
  4. 4 Petition started in Costa del Sol town against reggaeton beach festival which is expected to attract 10,000 fans
  5. 5 Malaga town announces new mayor following sudden death of predecessor
  6. 6 Marbella FC still searching for a suitable home for next season
  7. 7 King's nephew shines in Antequera handball tournament
  8. 8 Spain's historic footballing victory over England
  9. 9 Beso Beach: the perfect fusion of Basque and Mediterranean cuisine in an idyllic setting
  10. 10 Injury denies Spain's Alejandro Davidovich his shot at Wimbledon glory

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad