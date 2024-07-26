Three-year-old girl living in van taken into care in Malaga The child was sleeping in the vehicle with her mother and her mother's partner, both of whom were regular drug users

Officers of the National Police attached to the Junta de Andalucía have rescued a three-year-old girl who was living in dire conditions in a van parked in a street in Malaga. The minor was sleeping in the vehicle with her mother and her partner, both of whom were regular drug users, according to the regional government.

When the social services detected this situation, they brought it to the attention of the police, who rescued the little girl and handed her over to the regional authority's child protection service. In addition, the mother's custody has been withdrawn and the child is now in the care of the regional authority.

A few months ago, the regional police, with the help of the Marbella Local Police, intervened in another similar case in Marbella. There, parents, also apparently with drug addiction problems, were detected living in their car with a minor in the area of the La Cañada shopping centre.