Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Three-year-old girl living in van taken into care in Malaga

Three-year-old girl living in van taken into care in Malaga

The child was sleeping in the vehicle with her mother and her mother's partner, both of whom were regular drug users

Juan Cano

Friday, 26 July 2024, 14:18

Opciones para compartir

Officers of the National Police attached to the Junta de Andalucía have rescued a three-year-old girl who was living in dire conditions in a van parked in a street in Malaga. The minor was sleeping in the vehicle with her mother and her partner, both of whom were regular drug users, according to the regional government.

When the social services detected this situation, they brought it to the attention of the police, who rescued the little girl and handed her over to the regional authority's child protection service. In addition, the mother's custody has been withdrawn and the child is now in the care of the regional authority.

A few months ago, the regional police, with the help of the Marbella Local Police, intervened in another similar case in Marbella. There, parents, also apparently with drug addiction problems, were detected living in their car with a minor in the area of the La Cañada shopping centre.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New car parking spaces created near the Costa del Sol's main fishing harbour
  2. 2 Mijas launches new 'state of the art' access and payment app to make parking easier
  3. 3 Costa del Sol-based foreigners' club enjoys a musical summer
  4. 4

    The eight Malaga athletes vying for glory in Paris 2024 Olympics
  5. 5 Remembering the Battle of the Ebro
  6. 6 Brits who chose Malaga town 'because it had a fire station' appeal for service to be reinstated
  7. 7 More than thirty free summer shows on offer in popular eastern Costa del Sol resort
  8. 8 Fifty residents evacuated from their homes during house fire on the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Holiday World Resort is once again preparing the great boxing evening on Saturday 3rd August
  10. 10 Football executives meet Costa del Sol business owners to boost local development

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad