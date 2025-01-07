These are the key cultural projects set to make headlines in Malaga in 2025

Paco Griñán Malaga Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 10:05

It will be a significant year for Malaga's cultural initiatives as 2025 promises the delivery of key projects such as the Neoalbéniz and the archaeological remains of a Roman villa in the basement of the city's Museo Carmen Thyssen.

A 1,800-seat auditorium in Malaga, like last year, will again be a key project this year, especially after the city council and the Junta showed their determination to build it, while the ministry of culture withdrew its interest. The future of this 209-million-euro temple of music by the sea promises to set the agenda this year that will also see the first work for another leading city project, the Caixaforum Malaga.

This year will also bring the completion of two long-awaited projects that have been delayed for years: the archaeological basement of the Carmen Thyssen Museum and the new Neoalbéniz cinema in the historic centre. Both are also expected to come into operation in 2025 without further delay.

209 million euros is the updated budget for the construction of the auditorium, which faces the challenge of clarifying its financing by 2025 after the ministry of culture refused to provide 45 million euros for the work.

In terms of budget, delay and politics, the most eagerly awaited project is undoubtedly the auditorium. The city council boosted the project's hopes in 2024 by purchasing land in the port where the 1,800-seat auditorium is set to be built.

However, last December, the funding planned for this cultural facility was blown out of the water after the ministry of culture withdrew from the project and refused to pay the 45 million euros of the total of the 209 million euros demanded by the city council to pay for the building.

30 million euros is the investment of the most important private cultural project at the moment, Caixaforum Malaga, promoted by La Caixa Foundation. It is expected that the first stone will be laid and work will start at the beginning of this year.

Financing will be the auditorium's great challenge for 2025, financial problems that the city's other major cultural project being promoted by the private sector, the Caixaforum, does not face. Although the first stone was scheduled to be laid at the end of last year, it is now expected that work will start in the first few months of this year.

With a large budget of 30 million euros for its construction and the horizon of 2026, the avant-garde building crowned with a roof in the shape of a drop of water promises to decentralise the museum and exhibition map of the city with its location in the Plaza Manuel Azaña, the gateway to the city in the Carranque district.

18 million euros is the updated cost of the refurbishment of San Agustín as the state public library. The work is due to be completed in 2026.

One of the first projects that could come into operation in 2025 will be the archaeological basement of the Museo Carmen Thyssen, which will add another room to its exhibition itinerary with a visit to the remains of the Roman villa and factory from the first to fifth century discovered in its entrails during construction work more than a decade ago. The hanging walkways that will allow the public to get a closer look at this site with the oldest wall paintings preserved in Malaga will be completed in March.

Ready for this 2025

In the first half of the year, the construction of the Neoalbéniz in the Plaza de Jesús el Rico is scheduled to be completed, which will add two new cinemas to the neighbouring Albéniz and will also provide the Malaga festival with its own facilities. The city council's aim is for this building to open as soon as possible and proof of this is that last December, when the works were still at 30%, the contracts for the installation of the film projectors in this new space, which will also incorporate the archaeological remains of the wall and the medieval barbican in the basement of the building, were already put out to tender.

3.3 million euros is the municipal investment in the Neoalbéniz, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.

After opting out of the Malaga auditorium project, the ministry of culture is concentrating its efforts in Malaga on the refurbishment of San Agustín as the new state public library, in which it is investing 18 million euros. However, this infrastructure will not be completed until 2026, the same date set for the reopening of the CAC Málaga after its refurbishment. The refurbishment of the contemporary art centre has already begun with work on its air-conditioning system, although the rest of the work will soon have to be put out to tender if the deadline set by the city council is to be met.

0.5 million euros is the budget for adapting the archaeological basement of the Museo Carmen Thyssen. It is expected to be completed next March.

Two other major projects are more 'green' such as the extension of the MVA provincial cultural centre, with an investment of nine million euros by the provincial council, which is in the process of approving the detailed study. Meanwhile, in the private sector, the Aisge Foundation's initiative to convert the former Fiat Lux factory into the La Chimenea cultural centre also stands out. An agreement between the city council and this organisation was signed in 2023, but its design has not yet been presented.