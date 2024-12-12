Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A young person rides a scooter in the rain. Salvador Salas
Malaga and Torremolinos activate emergency plans in response to amber alert for heavy rain and storms today
Weather

Malaga and Torremolinos activate emergency plans in response to amber alert for heavy rain and storms today

During the early hours of the morning, significant amounts of rainfall have been collected in parts of the Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce valley, although without causing any damage

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Thursday, 12 December 2024, 10:11

The amber level weather warning, which implies moderate risk, under which the entire coastline of the Costa del Sol and Axarquia sits today, has put operatives of several municipalities in Malaga province on alert. Malaga city and Torremolinos have announced the activation of their municipal emergency plans, given the forecast of heavy rainfall.

As a result, the Local Police, fire brigade, Civil Protection volunteers and operational services, among others, are pre-activated and reinforced in order to react in case of flooding at any point. The mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, has asked for "Prudence when travelling today and, please, be very attentive to the official warnings about the evolution of the forecasts".

The Aemet weather centre in Malaga has put the city, Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce valley and Axarquia under an amber level warning today. There is a risk of downpours that may leave up to 30mm in an hour, more likely in the Guadalhorce area. In addition, the total accumulated rainfall could reach 60mm over the course of the day.

At the moment, the heaviest rains have occurred throughout the early hours of the morning in parts of the western Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce valley, although they have not caused any damage. Up to 9am, the best news was in the La Concepción reservoir, which supplies the Costa del Sol, and which is capturing water thanks to the downpours recorded in the diversion dams that supply it from the Guadaiza (15mm accumulated), Guadalmina (12) and Guadalmansa (10).

In the same area, Ojén collected just over 15mm. Other points of interest in Malaga province were Torre del Mar (12) and Coín (10.2), while the La Viñuela reservoir in the Axarquia region received more than 7mm. Many other places in Malaga recorded around 5mm.

The rains will continue today in the province, with varied intensity, throughout the day, and in fact the warning for rain and thunderstorms will be activated until midnight.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch as blanket of snow covers Malaga province's highest mountain
  2. 2 This is where you can sample a traditional Malaga dish this festive season
  3. 3 Volunteer-run animal shelter on Costa del Sol opens its doors to raise essential funds
  4. 4 Princess Birgitta of Sweden: rebellious, outspoken and lover of Spain
  5. 5 Torremolinos authorises two-hour extension for hospitality industry over Christmas, New Year and Three Kings
  6. 6 Mayor would 'reject' plans for recycling complex near popular Malaga tourist attraction
  7. 7 Malaga road reopens almost a month after 'Dana' storm and flooding hit province
  8. 8 Mijas parks 'safer and more pleasant' due to increased police surveillance
  9. 9 Costa Press Club members gather for Christmas food and fun
  10. 10 Lipofilling: Your Body's Secret to Natural Beauty

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga and Torremolinos activate emergency plans in response to amber alert for heavy rain and storms today