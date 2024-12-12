Malaga and Torremolinos activate emergency plans in response to amber alert for heavy rain and storms today

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Thursday, 12 December 2024, 10:11

The amber level weather warning, which implies moderate risk, under which the entire coastline of the Costa del Sol and Axarquia sits today, has put operatives of several municipalities in Malaga province on alert. Malaga city and Torremolinos have announced the activation of their municipal emergency plans, given the forecast of heavy rainfall.

As a result, the Local Police, fire brigade, Civil Protection volunteers and operational services, among others, are pre-activated and reinforced in order to react in case of flooding at any point. The mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, has asked for "Prudence when travelling today and, please, be very attentive to the official warnings about the evolution of the forecasts".

The Aemet weather centre in Malaga has put the city, Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce valley and Axarquia under an amber level warning today. There is a risk of downpours that may leave up to 30mm in an hour, more likely in the Guadalhorce area. In addition, the total accumulated rainfall could reach 60mm over the course of the day.

At the moment, the heaviest rains have occurred throughout the early hours of the morning in parts of the western Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce valley, although they have not caused any damage. Up to 9am, the best news was in the La Concepción reservoir, which supplies the Costa del Sol, and which is capturing water thanks to the downpours recorded in the diversion dams that supply it from the Guadaiza (15mm accumulated), Guadalmina (12) and Guadalmansa (10).

In the same area, Ojén collected just over 15mm. Other points of interest in Malaga province were Torre del Mar (12) and Coín (10.2), while the La Viñuela reservoir in the Axarquia region received more than 7mm. Many other places in Malaga recorded around 5mm.

The rains will continue today in the province, with varied intensity, throughout the day, and in fact the warning for rain and thunderstorms will be activated until midnight.