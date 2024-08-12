Malaga and Almeria are the only two provinces in Andalucía that are gaining both national and foreign residents

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Monday, 12 August 2024, 16:43 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Looking at population growth for Andalucía in the first half of the year, which stands at 5,171 more people, two phenomena come together: firstly, the fall in the number of people born in Spain to 7.55 million (on 1 July there were 11,076 fewer than on 1 January). Then, in contrast, the number of people born abroad but now residing here is 16,247 more at over 1.85 million. What is happening in Andalucía is the same as in the country as a whole: the number of people born in Spain has fallen by 56,500 in the first half of this year to make 39.76 million, while the number of people born in other countries has risen by 224,364 to over 9 million.

Nevertheless, there are exceptions to this general dynamic and two of them apply to Andalucía. In two provinces, Malaga and Almeria, both the number of inhabitants born in Spain and those of overseas origin are growing. To begin with Malaga, the population on 1 July was 158 more inhabitants born in Spain than six months earlier, while the number of inhabitants from abroad was 6,140 more. In Almeria, meanwhile, there are 413 more residents born in Spain and almost 2,450 more of foreign origin than at the beginning of 2024.

In Spain as a whole four other provinces are added to this list of locations that are capable of growing in terms of both native and migrant population: Madrid (more than 7,000 more nationals and 46,560 foreigners), the Balearic Islands (565 Spaniards and 5,747 migrants), Castellón (204 born in Spain and 4,101 outside) and Guadalajara (91 nationals and 2,172 foreigners).

There are also areas in Andalucía and Spain where the opposite is true - that is, both local and foreign populations are in decline. Cordoba, in the first half of the year, has lost 2,808 inhabitants born in Spain and another 328 from outside the country.

Beyond Andalusian borders something similar is happening in Zaragoza, which in the first six months of the year has lost almost 2,000 Spanish-born inhabitants as well as another 465 immigrants.