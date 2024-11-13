Malaga has almost 600 more companies than a year ago but only two business sectors are growing

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 09:43

Malaga saw out the month of October with almost 57,994 companies registered with Spain's social security system, according to the IECA institute of statistics and cartography in Andalucía.

The province is therefore the leader in the region in terms of the number of companies, followed by Seville with 56,033. Malaga also leads by far in terms of growth in the number of companies. Compared with the figure for one year ago (57,400 Malaga companies registered with social security), there are 594 more companies in the province. Meanwhile, the rise in Seville is limited to 381 more companies this October compared to the same time last year, a figure very close to the third province in the ranking, which is Cordoba, with 366 more companies, making a total of 24,372 companies. Cordoba, therefore, is the province with the third highest growth in the number of companies in the last year, but in terms of total number of companies, aside from Malaga and Seville, it is also ahead of Cadiz (32,256), Almeria (30,174) and Granada (28,038).

The only Andalusian province in which the number has fallen in the last 12 months has been Huelva with 41 fewer companies, now down to 14,414, making it the province with the smallest productivity output in this vast region in southern Spain.

Less in agriculture and industry

Nevertheless, beneath this increase in the total number of companies registered in Malaga in the last year, the reality is that there are swings and roundabouts. For starters, there are industry sectors in which business activity in Malaga has been badly hit. For example, agriculture has lost 114 companies, going from 2,528 in October last year to 2,414 this year. Strangely enough, taking Andalucía as a whole, agriculture actually gained 656 companies thanks mostly to Jaen (571 companies) and the 315 added by Cordoba, which together have compensated for the disappearance of a further 83 agricultural companies in Cadiz, 63 in Huelva, 37 in Granada and five in Seville.

25 fewer companies in the industrial sector And its total number falls below the 2,600 companies in manufacturing activity. Malaga now has 2,599 companies in this sector, less than Seville (4,039).

Furthermore, the industrial sector (also known as the secondary sector - companies involved in the manufacturing and processing of goods) in Malaga, has lost 25 companies, which means that it no longer has 2,600 names on this list. However, three other Andalusian provinces have seen an even greater decline in their manufacturing stock: firstly, Cadiz has lost 43, Jaen is down by 42 and Seville down by 40. In Andalucía as a whole, manufacturing has lost 177 companies in the last year. Only Granada has added names - 18 to be exact.

So it is that, in these two industry sectors, agriculture and industry, Malaga is not at the top of the ranking. In the former, the province with the most companies is Almeria with over 11,300. Below Malaga (with 2,414 companies linked to the primary sector) are only Cadiz (1,885) and Huelva (2,310). Meanwhile, in the manufacturing sector, the leading province is Seville (4,039) and Malaga is in second place with its 2,599 companies.

Therefore, Malaga's growth in companies is concentrated in just two areas of business activity. Firstly construction, which has added 125 new names in the last 12 months, reaching a total of 6,681 companies. As such, Malaga accounts for practically all the growth registered by the construction industry for the entire region, with 136 more companies than a year ago, up to 23,553. In addition, Malaga is the province with the most companies dedicated to construction in Andalucía, followed by Seville with 5,219. These two provinces account for practically half of the construction presence in Andalucía.

Service industry is almost wholly responsible for the increase

Still, the bulk of Malaga's business growth lies in the service industry, which has been responsible for the creation of 608 new companies in the last year, reaching a total of 46,600 companies by the end of October according to the data from social security records. So, Malaga is the birthplace of practically half of all Andalucía's companies in this industry sector (1,369 companies have been created across the region in the last 12 months). Malaga also has the most service sector companies, followed by Seville at almost 41,600.

190 most important transport companies This is the most dynamic activity within Malaga's service industries, which now has a total of 3,326 companies, followed by the hotel and hospitality industry, which has added 119 new businesses in the last year, reaching a total of 9,259. As for shop traders, despite their decline, there are still more setting up to trade, so there are almost 11,700 in the province.

We should note that services is a very rich and diverse area, so not all the activities that fall under this heading show the same dynamism. Therefore, for example, the number of commercial shops has continued to shrink (their number has fallen by 50, to 11,699), while in Andalucía 480 have closed for good, with only Cordoba increasing its number, but only by six to 5,235. The number of businesses dedicated to education has also fallen (with five closures in net terms to 1,383 establishments).

Therefore the increase in the number of companies in the services sector lies above all in transport, with 190 more companies and up to 3,326. Next is the hotel and hospitality trade with 119 more names, up to 9,259. Then we have the consultancy firms, which are up by 102 to over 3,600 in the province. Unsurprisingly, the real estate sector has added almost 100 new companies in the last year, up to almost 2,300 in Malaga. Growth continues in the information and communications sector, adding over 50 more companies, now at 1,062.