Malaga Airport prepares for avalanche of summer flights this weekend

More than 2,000 planes are expected to use the runways of the Costa del Sol airport, with around 250,000 passengers passing through its terminals

Some 2,100 flights are expected to land and take off on the runways of Malaga Airport between today (Friday, 30 June) and Monday 3 July. This represents 10.3% more movements than in the July arrival operation last year, a period in which the milestone of exceeding two million passengers was set for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. As for the volume of passengers that may pass through the airport during these days, experts suggest that they may exceed 250,000.

A few days ago, Turismo Costa del Sol announced that the airlines will offer almost 19% more seats than last year to connect Malaga with the world this summer. "The forecasts indicate that this year will consolidate the recovery that began last year in many of the records and the aim is to improve those that have not yet recovered, especially from priority source markets," said Francisco Salado, acting president of Costa del Sol tourism board.

The holiday rental sector in Malaga province is also looking strong. The Andalusian tourist housing association (AVVA-Pro) said that they expect to exceed 85% occupancy. "Taking into account the forecasts for air traffic at Malaga Airport, the Ministry of Tourism of the Andalusian Government and the good data from the first half of the year, with an increase in occupancy and the number of guests, we expect to reach record values this summer".

Marbella continues to be the most expensive holiday destination in Andalucía. "Luxury rentals in some areas of the Costa del Sol are dominated by a demanding tourist profile that is willing to pay prices of 1,000 euros per night, in some cases reaching 4,500 euros per night for stays of 10 and 15 days," AVVA-Pro said.