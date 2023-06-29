Airlines offer almost 4 million seats on Malaga Airport flights this peak holiday season Turismo Costa del Sol forecasts for July to September show there will be 609,492 more seats available than the same period in 2022

Forecasts from the Turismo Costa del Sol tourism board predict a surge in connectivity between Malaga Airport and the world over the summer season with 19% more seats than last year. The number of seats on sale for July, August and September stands at 3,880,181, that is almost 609,492 more seats than the same period in 2022.

"The forecasts indicate that this year will consolidate the recovery that began last year in many of the records and the aim is to improve those that have not yet recovered, especially from priority source markets," acting president of Turismo Costa del Sol, Francisco Salado, said.

Salado said that the strongest figures were from the British market, with an expected 2,451,826 seats for the months of July to September, followed by the Italians with 912,037, the German market with more than 900,000 and the Swedish market, with 712,047. Forecast figures from the domestic market stood at 696,237 seats.

As for the markets with the best connectivity, Salado said that the United Kingdom leads the way in terms of the volume of seats offered by the airlines to connect Malaga with what is its main outbound market. Almost 957,000 airline seats have been scheduled, which represents an increase of 4%. The second most important market in terms of number of airline seats is the domestic market, with over 670,000 seats for the period analysed, an increase of 19.1%. In third place is the German market, with almost 300,000 seats for this summer and an increase of 46.0% over the previous year. However, the French and Dutch markets also stand out for their dynamism, with 200,000 places. And from the Italian, Irish, Swedish, Belgian and Moroccan markets, more than 862,952 seats are being offered to Malaga Airport this summer.

According to the Turismo Costa del Sol forecasts, the city of origin with the highest number of airline seats on offer to Malaga is London, with more than 400,000 seats which represents an increase of almost 3.5% compared to the same period last year. It is followed by Paris, Dublin and Madrid, with increases of between 22.6% and 43%. Also noteworthy is the increase in seats for this summer from Milan and Dusseldorf, with increases compared to the same period last year of almost 45%.

"From Turismo Costa del Sol we are working continuously and making a strong commitment with different initiatives to increase connectivity, making it possible to increase the number of flights from Milan and Dusseldorf,” Salado said.