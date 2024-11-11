Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Epicentre of the earthquake recorded in Ardales on Sunday. IGN
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake registered in Malaga town
112 incident

Magnitude 3.4 earthquake registered in Malaga town

It was the second seismic movement recorded in the province at the weekend, following one in Alfarnate on Saturday

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Monday, 11 November 2024, 07:48

The small town of Ardales in Malaga province registered a small earthquake on Sunday, 10 November. Specifically, according to data from Spain's IGN national geographic institute, it happened at 10.34am (local time), and had a magnitude of 3.4. It originated at a depth of 19 kilometres and fortunately no personal or material damage was reported.

This was not the only significant earth movement felt this weekend in the province, since at 9.58am on Saturday, also according to IGN data, a slight earthquake was recorded in Alfarnate. It had a magnitude of 1.6 and developed at a depth of only six kilometres, although no incidents were reported either.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Price of cigs goes up Gib
  2. 2 Reaction of the authorities to deadly storm in Spain is under the microscope amid suspicion of political calculation
  3. 3 Critical situation following the devastating flooding in Valencia: the great swamp of Paiporta
  4. 4 Holidays are a priority for the British and Andalucía is still a favourite
  5. 5 Purpose-built court all set for start of Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga this week
  6. 6 American Democrats in Malaga after Donald Trump's victory: 'We have a lot to think about'
  7. 7

    Europe has a serious problem
  8. 8 Valencia begins to slowly pick up the pieces after deadly 'Dana' storm
  9. 9

    Chinese leave Bordeaux
  10. 10 Malaga CF secure back-to-back league wins for first time this season

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Magnitude 3.4 earthquake registered in Malaga town