Magnitude 3.4 earthquake registered in Malaga town

Isabel Méndez Malaga Monday, 11 November 2024, 07:48

The small town of Ardales in Malaga province registered a small earthquake on Sunday, 10 November. Specifically, according to data from Spain's IGN national geographic institute, it happened at 10.34am (local time), and had a magnitude of 3.4. It originated at a depth of 19 kilometres and fortunately no personal or material damage was reported.

This was not the only significant earth movement felt this weekend in the province, since at 9.58am on Saturday, also according to IGN data, a slight earthquake was recorded in Alfarnate. It had a magnitude of 1.6 and developed at a depth of only six kilometres, although no incidents were reported either.