Linking the UK and Spain via business

The British Chamber of Commerce in Spain was founded in Barcelona in 1908 to offer its members the opportunity to establish bilateral business exchanges

Tony Bryant Monday, 14 October 2024, 13:07 | Updated 13:26h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Founded in 1860, the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) sits at the heart of a network of businesses across all sectors in the UK and around the world. Originally known as the Association of Chambers of Commerce, the non-profit organisation operates in over 75 international markets, offering businesses the opportunity to grow, thrive and empower their communities.

The British Chamber of Commerce in Spain was founded in Barcelona in 1908 to offer its members the opportunity to establish business and commercial exchanges. With its headquarters still located in Barcelona, along with branches in Madrid and on the Costa del Sol, the pioneering entity is the only independent British-Hispanic business organisation that promotes commercial activity and investment between British and Spanish companies.

Related stories 40th anniversary gala SUR in English gala celebrates four decades of linking communities Jennie Rhodes

In order to increase the visibility of its members, the chamber introduced decision-making bodies by creating advocacy committees, publishing research papers and producing reports on bilateral commercial activity between both countries, and today the original objective of promoting bilateral commercial activity continues to be its main purpose. It offers support services for networking, invitations to events and advertising through the state and local press. It also publishes research studies and creates committees to back the interests of members within key decision-making bodies, while promoting the business activity of its members.

Created following research carried out by the British Embassy in 1907, which highlighted the investment opportunities that were available to British businessmen in Spain, the first BCC meeting took place in June the following year. A total of 89 members registered during the first year who were either British businesses established in Spain or Spanish businesses in the UK.

In 1917, coinciding with the opening of the first British bank in Spain (The Anglo South American bank) a new branch of the BCC opened in Madrid.

By the late 1960s, the Spanish Chamber had 858 members and was aspiring to attain over 1,000, but with the creation of commercial departments in the British Embassy in the 1970s, the number of members began to fall drastically. The Chamber had to adapt by offering different services to its members, which included visits to trade fairs in the UK.

Andalucía has strengthened its position in Spain as the region with the most investment by British companies. Of course, with Malaga and the Costa del Sol becoming an irresistible attraction for British companies, crowning it as leader in the business field in Andalucía, it is no surprise that the BCC’s Andalusian committee arrived in 2006. At the helm of this branch, located in the Laude International College in San Pedro Alcántara, is Derek Langley, who has been regional vice-president for Andalucía since 2010. The Andalusian committee’s “key members” are SUR in English, the Laude college, Malaga city hall, Malaga TechPark and Andalucía Technology Recruitment.

The branch organises around ten events each year, one of which is the technology and innovation forum, which highlights the role of technology in optimising the business relationship between Spain and the UK.

The Chamber was one of four organisations to be recognised during the SUR in English 40th anniversary gala in Marbella. SUR’s editor-in-chief Manolo Castillo presented Derek Langley with the recognition, who in turn gave some history of the regions where the chamber works and their close relationship with the British Embassy and international department for trade.

“We are the only British-Spanish business association. The Chamber today has over 300 members from all sectors of the business community and from all regions of Spain,” Langley said.