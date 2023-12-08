Junta offers flu and Covid jabs without an appointment: these is when and where in Malaga province

Raquel Merino Malaga Friday, 8 December 2023, 19:29 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Junta de Andalucía's Ministry of Health is organising a series of walk-in vaccination days throughout the region on 12 and 13 December. Some 372 walk-in points will be set up with the following distribution by province: Almeria 53 points, Cadiz 49, Cordoba 40, Granada 55, Huelva 32, Jaén 39, Malaga 63 and Seville 41.

"The aim is to increase vaccination against influenza and Covid before the arrival of the Christmas holidays and the resulting social and family gatherings, which bring with them an increase in the number of cases of respiratory viruses such as influenza," said the regional government.

In the case of Malaga province, the following vaccination points are available for walk-in visits:

Districts AGS East Málaga-Axarquía

ALGARROBO COSTA CONSULTORIO. From 8.30 am to 2.30 pm.

BENAMARGOSA: CS BENAMARGOSA. From 8.30 am. to 2.30 pm.

COLMENAR Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.30 pm.

COMPETA CLINIC. From 8.30 am to 2.30 pm.

EL MORCHE CLINIC. From 2.00 pm to 7.00 pm.

NERJA Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.30 pm.

PERIANA CONSULTORIO. From 8.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.

RIOGORDO SURGERY. From 8.30 am to 2.30 pm.

TORRE DEL MAR: CS TORRE DEL MAR. From 8.30 am to 2.30 pm.

TORROX Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.30 pm.

VELEZ MALAGA: CS VELEZ SUR. 8.30 am to 2.30 pm. CS VELEZ NORTE. From 8.30 am to 7.30 pm.

VIÑUELA Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.30 pm.

AGS Serranía de Málaga

ALGATOCÍN Health Centre. 8.30 am to 2.30 pm.

GAUCÍN Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.30 pm.

ARRIATE Health Centre. 10 am to 2 pm.

BENAOJÁN Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.30 pm.

CORTES DE LA FRONTERA Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.30 pm.

EL BURGO Health Centre. 10 am to 2 pm.

RONDA SOUTH - SANTA BARBARA. From 8.30 am to 2.30 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

RONDA NORTH. From 8.30 am to 2.30 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

Costa del Sol B Primary Care District

BENALMÁDENA: C.S. Arroyo de la Miel. From 8.15 am to 2.30 pm.

ESTEPONA: C.S. Estepona Oeste. From 8.15 am to 2.30 pm.

MARBELLA: C.S. San Pedro. From 8.15 am to 2.30 pm.

MIJAS: C.S. Las Lagunas. From 8.15 am to 2.30 pm.(Includes the population of Fuengirola and Mijas).

TORREMOLINOS: C.S. San Miguel. From 8.15 am to 2.30 pm.

Guadalhorce Valley District

ALHAURIN DE LA TORRE Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm.

ALHAURIN EL GRANDE Health Centre. 8.30 am - 2.00 pm and 3.30 pm - 7.00 pm

ALORA Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm. Local surgeries: ARDALES and CARRATRACA

ALOZAINA Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm. Local surgeries: CASARABONELA, TOLOX and YUNQUERA

CÁRTAMA ESTACIÓN Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm. Local surgeries: CÁRTAMA PUEBLO (CÁRTAMA VILLAGE)

COÍN Health Centre, from 8.30 am to 2 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7 pm. Local surgeries: MONDA and GUARO

PIZARRA Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2 pm and from 3.30 pm. to 7 pm.

MÁLAGA CITY

ALAMEDA-PERCHEL Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm.

CAPUCHINOS Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm.

CARLINDA Health Centre, from 8.30 am to 2 pm.

CIUDAD JARDÍN Health Centre. 8.30 am - 2 pm and 3.30 pm - 7 pm

EL PALO Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm.

LA ROCA Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm.

LIMONAR Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm.

MIRAFLORES Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm.

NUEVA MÁLAGA Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm.

PALMA-PALMILLA Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm.

PUERTO DE LA TORRE Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm.

TRINIDAD Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm.

VICTORIA Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm.

CAMPANILLAS Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm.

CARRANQUE Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm..

COLONIA SANTA INES Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm.

CRUZ HUMILLADERO Health Centre. 8.30 am - 2.00 pm and 3.30 pm - 7.00 pm

DELICIAS Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm.

EL CÓNSUL Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm.

HUELIN Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm.

LA LUZ Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm.

PORTADA ALTA Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm.

PUERTA BLANCA Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm.

SAN ANDRÉS-TORCAL Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm.

TIRO DE PICHÓN Health centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm.

RINCÓN DE LA VICTORIA Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm. Local surgeries: BENAGALBON; TORRE DE BENAGALBON; LA CALA; MACHARAVIAYA; VALDES; BENAQUE.

La Vega / North Malaga Health Management Area

ANTEQUERA: San Zoilo Municipal Library. From 8.30 am to 2.30 pm

ARCHIDONA: Archidona Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.30 pm

CAMPILLOS: Campillos Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.30 pm

MOLLINA: Mollina Health Centre. From 8.30 am to 2.30 pm

Who can attend

These points can be visited by anyone who has not yet been vaccinated against influenza or Covid, belonging to the target groups of the campaign: all people aged 60 or over, regardless of whether or not they have underlying pathologies, adolescents and adults under 60 with chronic diseases or situations of risk - smokers, pregnant women, health professionals or other essential professions such as state security forces and bodies - and the cohabitants of all those people at risk.