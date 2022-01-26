Junta finances tourism digitisation projects in 43 municipalities across Malaga province Towns and villages will benefit from a total of 870,000 euros to promote their resources and facilities

The Junta de Andalucía’s Tourism delegate in Malaga province, Nuria Rodríguez, has launched a strategy to promote the implementation of information and communication technologies for municipal tourism resources and facilities. The projects will be financed to the tune of 870,000 euros across 43 municipalities.

“During the pandemic, we have seen how digitisation is key to the growth and momentum of this sector, which has been particularly hard hit by the crisis caused by the coronavirus. For this reason, from the department headed by Juan Marín, we want to provide municipalities with the possibility of developing projects that promote and apply these tools,” Rodríguez said on 25 January.

The municipalities, both inland and coastal, set to benefit from this investment include Vélez Málaga, Casarabonela, Comares, Archidona, Mijas, Canillas de Aceituno, Coín, Villanueva del Trabuco, Almogía, Istán, Casares, Periana, Sierra de Yeguas, Colmenar, Cuevas de San Marcos, Rincón de la Victoria, Benaoján, Humilladero, Algarrobo, El Burgo, Yunquera, Cártama, Cuevas del Becerro, Villanueva del Rosario, Villanueva de Algaidas, Cómpeta, Alameda, Cortes de la Frontera, Monda, Casabermeja, Almáchar, Alhaurin el Grande, El Borge, Iznate, Benamargosa, Moclinejo, Salares, Canillas de Albaida, Alozaina, Ojén, Arriate, Fuente de Piedra and Parauta.