Japanese pastry shop to open another branch on the Costa del Sol

Yuzu Pastry opened its first shop in Fuengirola three years ago and the company not only sells its products on the Costa del Sol, but also distributes its products to other parts of Spain.

Now it is opening a branch in Malaga city's El Perchel district, in time for Three Kings Day on 6 January, according to company owners Stefano Díaz and José Miguel Cisneros. The new bakery will occupy the premises left by a frozen food business at number 7 Calle Jovellanos, near the city's María Zambrano train station.

Zoom 'Cotton' cheesecake. SUR

Currently undergoing renovation, the premises will consist of a shop and a small table area for those who want to eat in. The stars of the show? Without a doubt, the mochis, with flavours ranging from mango with white chocolate to matcha. They were also the first to introduce cotton cheesecake in Malaga province, the spongy cheesecakes that are trending in Japan.

Cheesecakes and a nod to 'Stranger Things

They also make classic cheesecakes in different flavours (salted caramel, Belgian chocolate, pistachio and matcha with white chocolate) in two formats and limited editions such as the origami cake (by reservation only), with a chocolate brownie base, Belgian milk chocolate mousse layer, pistachio praline central core and a Madagascar vanilla mousse topping.

Another option is the Stranger Things mochi, a tribute to Eleven and the Upside Down World (the waffle-shaped biscuit represents her favourite food) with black icing, milk chocolate mousse filling and strawberry jam core, representing the colours of the Upside Down World (available until 6 January).

Zoom Mochis. SUR

Sherezade Núñez runs the bakery which will also incorporate drinks including coffee and matcha tea. The new Yuzu Pastry will be decorated in a minimalist style and will employ three people, bringing the company total up to around ten.

According to José Miguel Cisneros, the idea of opening a branch in Malaga city is to continue opening up the market. "We wanted to grow here, there were some opportunities in the centre but, apart from the fact that prices are higher, it was not the public we would like to reach, we are looking to consolidate our position among the people of Malaga," he says.