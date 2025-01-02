Violent deaths and attempted murders up in Malaga province

Irene Quirante Malaga Thursday, 2 January 2025, 11:07

The latest data from Spain's ministry of interior confirm the upturn in violent deaths in the province of Malaga, where 18 murders were committed in the first nine months of 2024. According to the crime statistics for the third quarter of last year, from January to September there were five more crimes than in the same period of the previous year, which meant an increase in this type of crime of 38.5 per cent. This is the highest number of violent deaths recorded from January to September in the last decade.

The murder of a 64-year-old man, allegedly at the hands of his roommate in a psychiatric centre in Benajarafe, is one of the homicides included in this statistic. It happened on 12 August. On the same day, another 36-year-old man died after being shot at a mansion in Estepona where a clandestine party was being held. A week later, a 59-year-old woman was murdered, allegedly by her mentally ill son. A few days later, on 11 September, the National Police arrested another man for allegedly stabbing his 81-year-old father to death in Campanillas.

Murders in the context of gender violence have also significantly increased the number of murders in the data. From January to September, five women lost their lives at the hands of their partners or ex-partners in Malaga, making it the Andalusian province with the most fatal victims of this scourge.

Ana (56) was the first. Her partner allegedly killed her in their home in Torre del Mar on 12 January and then took his . In March, Gracia (49) was shot by her ex-husband while returning home with their youngest daughter in Pizarra. In April, Bianca (43), of American origin, was allegedly murdered by her partner in a tourist flat in the town centre. Petra (76) was also allegedly strangled to death by her husband in June in their home in Fuengirola. The body of Laila (50) was found with signs of asphyxiation in a ditch in Antequera, and her partner was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of the crime.

In addition to the actual crimes, there were also 53 attempted murders or intentional homicides in the province of which the victims survived in the nine month period. This criminal offence increased by 17.8 per cent compared to the same period last year, when there were eight fewer cases.

These crimes increased the most in percentage terms in the third quarter, contributing to the 4.5 per cent increase in conventional crime in Malaga, with a total of 64,421 criminal offences.

Against sexual freedom

Another of the crimes that have continued to rise are those against sexual freedom. In total, 649 crimes of this type have been recorded in the province. These behaviours, according to the report, have increased by 14.3 per cent compared to the same months in 2023, when 568 sexual offences were recorded in the same months.

It should be recalled that the criminal offences included in this category range from rape to sexual harassment, and also include sexual provocation, offences relating to prostitution, sexual exploitation and corruption of minors. According to the data, the figure for sexual offences includes penetrative sexual assaults. In the province there have been 134 cases, six more than in the same period of the previous year.

Similarly, serious and minor offences involving injuries and mass brawls have increased by 8.9 per cent, with 868 cases in the province, compared to the 797 recorded in the same months of 2023. Vehicle thefts have also risen, with 110 cases more than in the third quarter of the previous year, when there were 1,376 thefts of this type.

On the other hand, thefts continue to be the most frequent criminal offence - with 21,707 cases - in the province, despite not being the crime that has increased the most in percentages after experiencing an increase of 4.9 per cent with respect to the third quarter of 2023, with a difference of 1,005 thefts.

Crimes that are going down

According to the latest statistics, there are also certain crimes that have experienced a decrease in the third quarter in Malaga. The most pressing is kidnapping, with four cases compared to the 16 recorded in the same months last year, which has meant a drop of 75 per cent. Drug trafficking offences have also fallen by 10.5 per cent, with 869 cases detected in the province.

Similarly, robberies with force and those in which violence is used have fallen. In the case of the former, which are those perpetrated in homes, establishments and other facilities without putting the integrity of the victims at risk, from January to September there were a total of 3,367 that the police were aware of, 90 fewer than in the same period in 2023.

There were 2,466 residential burglaries alone, a hundred more than a year earlier. Robberies perpetrated with violence and intimidation also fell, although to an even lesser extent. In these nine months, 1,421 assaults of this type were recorded, 30 fewer than in 2023.

Cybercrime

In addition to conventional crime, cybercrime also increased again, in this case by 6.8 per cent. The number of crimes committed online rose from 12,905 to 13,710. On this occasion, "other cybercrime" other than computer fraud, which is the most prevalent type of crime, increased by 33.2 per cent. Although this type of fraud has suffered a small increase (3.4 per cent) with respect to previous figures, from January to June, more than 44 reports have been registered daily in this respect.