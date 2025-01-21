Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
E. H.
Hybrid and electric cars now account for 54% of new car sales in Malaga province
Motoring

Hybrid and electric cars now account for 54% of new car sales in Malaga province

Wholly electric car sales grow by 8% but are still not firing up the market and, while diesel and petrol-driven car sales fall, they still account for almost half of the total

Chus Heredia

Chus Heredia

Malaga

Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 12:04

In Malaga province, of the 24,310 new cars registered in 2024, 13,153 were of the claimed less-polluting variety, representing 54% of the total. Of that total, hybrids amounted to 10,215, meaning a 24% growth compared to the previous year. Plug-in hybrids accounted for 1,194 units (an 8.82% increase). Wholly electric cars only reached 1,744 units sold, although this is an increase of 8.53% from 2023.

In other words, conventional fuels still account for 46% of new car sales. The trend, however, is downwards, with diesel sales falling by 19% and unleaded petrol by 10%.

Los 20 coches y todoterrenos más

vendidos en la provincia de Málaga

Unidades vendidas, enero-junio de 2024

TOYOTA

DACIA

2.543

1.881

SEAT

RENAULT

1.747

1.570

BMW

KIA

1.482

1.457

CITROËN

MERCEDES

1.119

1.103

HYUNDAI

VOLKSWAGEN

10º

1.074

997

MG

PEUGEOT

11º

12º

959

928

SKODA

NISSAN

13º

14º

805

778

AUDI

TESLA

16º

15º

550

679

FORD

MAZDA

17º

18º

534

417

VOLVO

FIAT

19º

20º

403

367

Fuente: Anfac

E. HINOJOSA

Los 20 coches y todoterrenos más

vendidos en la provincia de Málaga

Unidades vendidas, enero-junio de 2024

TOYOTA

DACIA

2.543

1.881

SEAT

RENAULT

1.747

1.570

BMW

KIA

1.482

1.457

CITROËN

MERCEDES

1.119

1.103

HYUNDAI

VOLKSWAGEN

10º

1.074

997

MG

PEUGEOT

11º

12º

959

928

SKODA

NISSAN

13º

14º

805

778

AUDI

TESLA

16º

15º

550

679

FORD

MAZDA

17º

18º

534

417

VOLVO

FIAT

19º

20º

403

367

Fuente: Anfac

E. HINOJOSA

Los 20 coches y todoterrenos más vendidos en la provincia de Málaga

Unidades vendidas, enero-diciembre de 2024

TOYOTA

DACIA

SEAT

2.543

1.881

1.747

RENAULT

BMW

KIA

1.570

1.482

1.457

CITROËN

MERCEDES

HYUNDAI

1.119

1.103

1.074

VOLKSWAGEN

MG

PEUGEOT

10º

11º

12º

997

959

928

SKODA

NISSAN

TESLA

13º

14º

15º

805

778

679

AUDI

FORD

MAZDA

16º

17º

18º

550

534

417

VOLVO

FIAT

19º

20º

403

367

Fuente: Anfac

E. HINOJOSA

The car dealers' association in Spain, Faconauto, points to the challenge for the year that has just begun: in order to meet the emissions targets set by the EU, it will be essential that 25% of new cars sold this year correspond to electric vehicles of some kind in Spain. "Otherwise, in order to avoid fines, the sector could face the difficult decision to stop selling up to 175,000 combustion vehicles, which would weaken the national market and make it go backwards."

Tania Puche, communications director for the vehicle vendors' trade association Ganvam, also focused on the year that has just begun: "In this context, and above all in a year like 2025 that has just begun, marked by the CAFE [Corporate Average Fuel Economy - standards set re how far a car must run on a gallon of fuel] regulations, it is vital to promote the rejuvenation of the nation's car fleet and with it decarbonisation. In this sense, the extension of MOVES, the Spanish government's incentive plan for citizens to buy lower emission vehicles, is of course positive, but we need to implement a new direct aid scheme at national level that improves the effectiveness of the current one."

As for who buys new cars in Malaga province, the main buyers are private individuals with 15,915 registrations, followed by companies with 6,498 and car rental companies with 1,897 units.

As for the best-selling brands in the province, this reflects the sociological reality that transpires as a result of people living different economic realities. The most successful brand is Toyota with 2,543 units sold. Following on behind are Dacia (1,881), Seat (1,747), Renault (1,570), BMW (1,482), Kia (1,457), Mercedes (1,119), Citroën (1,103) and Hyundai (1,074).

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Water supply in Malaga town to be cut from Monday night to 'improve municipal network'
  2. 2 Violent death in Malaga village: 'my brother died to save my life'
  3. 3 65-year-old suffers heart attack while playing walking football on Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Torremolinos closed December with record drop in number of unemployed
  5. 5 Renovation of historic La Tribuna building in Benalmádena enters final stage
  6. 6 Police appeal for public's help to find missing 13-year-old Gibraltar girl
  7. 7 Stoppage-time strike sinks Malaga CF in thrilling match
  8. 8 Injury brings an end to Alejandro Davidovich's Australian Open hopes
  9. 9 Torremolinos opens registration for stallholders at special Valentine's market
  10. 10 Unicaja crowned 'winter champions' with thrilling home win

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Hybrid and electric cars now account for 54% of new car sales in Malaga province