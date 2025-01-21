Hybrid and electric cars now account for 54% of new car sales in Malaga province

Sections
Malaga
Tuesday, 21 January 2025
In Malaga province, of the 24,310 new cars registered in 2024, 13,153 were of the claimed less-polluting variety, representing 54% of the total. Of that total, hybrids amounted to 10,215, meaning a 24% growth compared to the previous year. Plug-in hybrids accounted for 1,194 units (an 8.82% increase). Wholly electric cars only reached 1,744 units sold, although this is an increase of 8.53% from 2023.
In other words, conventional fuels still account for 46% of new car sales. The trend, however, is downwards, with diesel sales falling by 19% and unleaded petrol by 10%.
Los 20 coches y todoterrenos más
vendidos en la provincia de Málaga
Unidades vendidas, enero-junio de 2024
TOYOTA
DACIA
1º
2º
2.543
1.881
SEAT
RENAULT
3º
4º
1.747
1.570
BMW
KIA
5º
6º
1.482
1.457
CITROËN
MERCEDES
7º
8º
1.119
1.103
HYUNDAI
VOLKSWAGEN
9º
10º
1.074
997
MG
PEUGEOT
11º
12º
959
928
SKODA
NISSAN
13º
14º
805
778
AUDI
TESLA
16º
15º
550
679
FORD
MAZDA
17º
18º
534
417
VOLVO
FIAT
19º
20º
403
367
Fuente: Anfac
E. HINOJOSA
The car dealers' association in Spain, Faconauto, points to the challenge for the year that has just begun: in order to meet the emissions targets set by the EU, it will be essential that 25% of new cars sold this year correspond to electric vehicles of some kind in Spain. "Otherwise, in order to avoid fines, the sector could face the difficult decision to stop selling up to 175,000 combustion vehicles, which would weaken the national market and make it go backwards."
Tania Puche, communications director for the vehicle vendors' trade association Ganvam, also focused on the year that has just begun: "In this context, and above all in a year like 2025 that has just begun, marked by the CAFE [Corporate Average Fuel Economy - standards set re how far a car must run on a gallon of fuel] regulations, it is vital to promote the rejuvenation of the nation's car fleet and with it decarbonisation. In this sense, the extension of MOVES, the Spanish government's incentive plan for citizens to buy lower emission vehicles, is of course positive, but we need to implement a new direct aid scheme at national level that improves the effectiveness of the current one."
As for who buys new cars in Malaga province, the main buyers are private individuals with 15,915 registrations, followed by companies with 6,498 and car rental companies with 1,897 units.
As for the best-selling brands in the province, this reflects the sociological reality that transpires as a result of people living different economic realities. The most successful brand is Toyota with 2,543 units sold. Following on behind are Dacia (1,881), Seat (1,747), Renault (1,570), BMW (1,482), Kia (1,457), Mercedes (1,119), Citroën (1,103) and Hyundai (1,074).
