Human error probed after Malaga train crash leaves 13 passengers, including three children, injured

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 18 December 2023, 11:00

Possible human error is being investigated as the cause of Saturday's collision between two trains on the medium-distance line between Malaga city and Seville.

The "possible human error, yet to be determined" is being explored by Renfe and Adif after both the train and rail infrastructure operators launched independent investigations to get to the bottom of what led to the incident at El Chorro - Caminito del Rey station about 9.30pm on 16 December.

One of the trains was made up of two train units operating as one. Thirteen people, three of them children, suffered minor injuries. They were treated at the scene and two were taken to the Guadalhorce hospital.

Preliminary reports ruled out any failures with the tracks or trains. Train operator Renfe breathalysed both train drivers, who returned negative tests. Investigators also interviewed them to get their versions of what happened. A possible scenario being investigated is whether one of the trains went through a red light, according to several technicians - although there is yet to be official word confirming this.

According to the Commission for the Investigation of Railway Accidents (CIAF), the Seville-Malaga medium-distance train was parked at El Chorro. Coming in the opposite direction was another medium-distance Malaga-Seville train, which upon reaching El Chorro may have passed through a red light and struck the parked train sideways at 30 km/h.

The investigator's initial report cited a possible brake failure as the cause, although no technical issue was recorded. The signalling at the station and along the stretch of track in question were fully operational. The other possibility is the driver's alleged negligence.

Other points of the investigation

Another theory is whether the train from Seville to Malaga - the one that was struck - was parked incorrectly. The tracks at El Chorro station are curved, so the parked train must be extremely precise to prevent it from being hit by a passing train. However, the signalling would have alerted the other driver that there was not enough space to pass.

According to sources, the parked train was perhaps occupying too much space, but for a very short amount of time. The other driver coming towards Seville would have received a first "advance signal", warning him that the next traffic light is red, but for reasons under investigation, he did not stop in time. "Luckily, it hit the second train unit, which was not carrying passengers; otherwise, we would be talking about worse consequences," general secretary of CGT union in Malaga Miguel Montenegro said.

Repairs to take several days

Rail traffic was interrupted on Sunday 17 December, and it may continue to be for medium-distance trains along the route over the next several days as engineers work to clear the track of debris.

There is a plan to offer alternative transfers by bus. Regional trains will go from Seville to Antequera, some will then be transferred by high-speed train, and others by bus. The service to the Caminito del Rey will be by Cercanías train to Alora (C-2 normal) and by road.