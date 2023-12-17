In pictures and video: Two trains collide north of Malaga and 200 passengers are evacuated

Nuria Triguero / Ignacio Lillo Malaga Sunday, 17 December 2023, 00:01 | Updated 00:36h. Compartir Copiar enlace

Álora's El Chorro - Caminito del Rey railway station, north of Malaga, was the scene of an accident at around 9.30pm this Saturday evening (16 December) between two trains on the medium-distance line between the city and Seville. According to initial reports there have been no injuries.

The two trains collided sideways on for reasons yet to be confirmed, although some sources indicate that one of them, which was made up of two train units operating as one, may have partially derailed and collided with or brushed against the train coming on the other track.

According to official Renfe sources, the accident has not resulted in any personal injuries to passengers. Nor is the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room aware of any injuries at the moment, although other unofficial sources suggest that one passenger may have been injured. What the collision did result in was the evacuation of both trains.

There are two hundred passengers affected by the incident (one hundred from each train), who are being evacuated and taken to El Chorro station with the help of firefighters who have been sent to the scene of the accident, according to sources from the Diputación provincial authority. The passengers will now have to wait for alternative means of transport to reach their destinations.

Malaga's provincial fire brigade (CPD) is still working in the area where the accident occurred. It appears that the train that was most damaged by the accident - the one that derailed - is leaking diesel. The other one has no apparent damage, but has not resumed running either.

According to Renfe sources, a Cercanías train will be sent to El Chorro station to transfer all passengers - both those coming from Seville and from Malaga - to Malaga María Zambrano station. From there, passengers who were on the train bound for Seville will be transferred by bus.