Hottest days of this summer on the way for Malaga and the Costa del Sol

Matías Stuber Malaga Sunday, 28 July 2024, 08:40

It has not been the hottest summer on record for Malaga, but neither has it been free of the effect of episodes of the hot 'terral' wind. The local weather phenomenon that makes the thermometers climb like no other will return to the city from next Thursday for several days and will take the mercury up to around 40C. Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) is forecasting highs of 37 degrees during the day and lows of no less than 26 degrees for next Thursday evening. On Friday, the temperature will reach 40C. On that day, Aemet is forecasting a nighttime minimum of 27 degrees.

After weathering the last heatwave that has stalked the whole of the country and the inland areas of the province, the capital of the Costa del Sol will not escape next weekend either, as it is expected that high temperatures will also be maintained on Saturday and Sunday. On the western strip of the coast the picture will be similar.

For Torremolinos, Aemet forecasts highs of 38C and lows of 26 degrees from Thursday onwards. On Friday temperatures will continue to rise. The same trend in Benalmádena: 38C maximum and 26 degrees minimum from Thursday.

Inland, it will be necessary to seek shelter in enclosed areas with air conditioning or use efficient room fans. On Thursday it will reach 45C in municipalities such as Coín. In Alhaurín de la Torre, Thursday and Friday will also exceed 40 degrees. Aemet forecasts highs of 42C for both days.

High temperatures will also be maintained throughout the weekend in inland areas. These will be the hottest days so far this summer.