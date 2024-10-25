Hoteliers on the Costa del Sol sign deal to give furniture and fittings a new lease of life

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 25 October 2024, 12:32 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Hoteliers on the Costa del Sol are making progress in the circular economy by giving used furniture and furnishings a second life. They have signed an agreement with Eco-One which will allow hotels in Malaga to access their online platform to buy and sell furniture and furnishings between hotels in order to encourage buying second-hand hotel furniture and equipment in good condition.

"We want to promote the circular economy and waste reduction. We seek not only to contribute to environmental sustainability and care for our planet, but also to increase the profitability of companies in the sector, as hotels will be able, on the one hand, to sell their surplus furniture, and on the other, to acquire unique pieces at reduced prices," explains José Luque, president of the province's hoteliers association Aehcos.

The alliance is a solution for when hotels find themselves with excess furniture after a refurbishment or because they decide not to open their establishment for a season and renew furniture. "On this platform they can find a way to give a second life to everything they no longer need," Luque said.

Javier Hernández, executive vice-president of Aehcos, estimated that this project can move more than two million euros of exchange between establishments in the province every year. "Contributing to increasing circular economy projects is one of the priorities of our association, as well as making initiatives available to our members that are useful to them," he pointed out.

Lorenzo Quilez, CEO of Eco-One, focused on the need to promote sustainability in the hotel sector "in a real and profitable way". He goes on to say, "We are convinced that, although it is not an easy task for hotel establishments, it is possible. Our objective is to help hotels and hotel chains with sustainability solutions applied to the reality, physiognomy and profile of each hotel. We act as an external department at zero cost for companies that offers integral sustainability solutions."

Quilez explained that furniture and other equipment that an establishment no longer needs takes up space and is not profitable, despite the fact that in most cases it can have a second life. "This buying and selling platform is a great way to manage these surpluses in a fast, convenient and efficient way."