Work on ground-breaking 10-million-euro nature park to north of Malaga will start later this month

Construction of the future nature park planned for Carratraca, to the north of Malaga city, will begin later this month. SUR has learnt work will officially begin on the 14 July with the installation of the water supply, the first stage of the build, once the unified environmental authorisation has been received from the department of environmental sustainability of the Andalusian regional government.

This document, which is a key document in the process, unifies the reports and permits from all the competent administrations, from culture to environment, including water and health, and is the main environmental guarantee for starting the development of the project. The developer has already acquired the necessary materials and has scheduled the arrival of machinery and workers for this date.

The project, which is completely private, is promoted by the company Finca Ecológica y de Recreo Arroyo de las Cañas 2013 SL. It will be located on a 200-hectare estate in the Sierra del Agua, some four kilometres from the town of Carratraca, and with nearby access from the A-354 road. The planned investment amounts to ten million euros and the estimated duration of the construction work is about three years.

The first actions will include, in addition to the water channelling, the execution of the electrical connection, the entrance building and two large aviaries. From then on, the company will present the different projects in phases for municipal authorisation.

The enclosure will not function as a traditional zoo. According to the promoters, the aim is to offer an immersive experience focused on biodiversity, respect for animal welfare and environmental awareness. The design contemplates habitats recreated with a high level of detail, such as the African savannah or the Asian jungle, integrating architecture, fauna and flora.

There will also be museums with hyper-realistic replicas of extinct animals, a ‘flying theatre’ simulator and a panoramic train that will allow visitors to observe the wildlife in motion through glass panels. In addition, the park will include themed accommodation for complete stays, with proposals such as Asian safaris, nocturnal experiences or guided routes through specific areas.

Although the project has so far been known under the provisional name 'Naturapark', the developer has confirmed that the complex will have a definitive commercial name and its own logo, which have not yet been disclosed. The intention is to present them publicly coinciding with the symbolic act of laying the first stone, scheduled for the coming weeks.

Carratraca aspires to become a new benchmark for nature tourism in Andalucía. With this project, the municipality is positioning itself within a growing sector, which seeks to combine entertainment, environmental conservation and scientific dissemination. The launch of the park will also mean an economic boost for the area, both in terms of direct employment and in terms of attracting visitors. If the deadlines are met, in three years this natural enclave could be home to one of the most unique complexes in the province.