New 12,000-square-metre sustainable park in Cártama will be ready in the next six months

Alba Tenza Friday, 19 July 2024, 15:08

One year and four months after the work contract was awarded, the new 'green lung' in Cártama is advancing at a fast pace. The new Parque Sostenible La Mata, which is being built on a plot located close to La Mata primary school, will be the largest park in the town, as it will cover a total of 12,000 square metres.

"In addition to enjoying a large green area, our citizens will also have a new space that will host events of different types," said the mayor of the town, Jorge Gallardo.

This new space was approved with the votes in favour of the PSOE and PP, together with the abstention of Ciudadanos, which concluded with the awarding of the works to the union (UTE) formed by Althenia SLU and Conservación Asfalto y Construcción SAU. The project has an investment of 2.4 million euros, financed 60 per cent by the local council and 40 per cent by the provincial authority.

The new park will have a wide range of sports and leisure facilities, which will be located in a large 800-square-metre space with a kiosk-bar, landscaped areas with native plants, a children's play area, walking areas, and a 1,200-square-metre skate park. There will also be a physical exercise area, open-air exhibition space, a 1,500-square-metre dog park, a picnic area, water features and LED lighting, as well as a perimeter enclosure.

"At the town hall we will continue to work to improve the network of parks in our town, in which we have more than 30 for the use and recreation of the general public," the mayor said. He added that Cártama will continue expanding and enhancing the municipality so its residents and those who visit Cártama have an unbeatable experience. The new sustainable urban park will be ready next semester, according to what the town hall has told SUR.

Competition of ideas

The new park was the result of an ideas competition launched by the council, which was won by the proposal called 'Cartha. Paisaje de la Memoria' (Cartha. Landscape of memory). The town hall carried out various procedures to make a modification so that this land, "which was intended for housing, would be used to house the extension of La Mata school and the construction of this park", the mayor explained at the time.

These works join those being carried out and those already completed to enhance the historical and archaeological heritage of Cártama, which includes the renewal and improvement of various streets in the old town, as well as the beautification of emblematic squares, the opening of the Museum of Cártama, the enhancement of the archaeological remains of Plaza de la Constitución and the creation of urban art murals.

In addition, the projects still to be carried out include the landscape restoration of the area around the Roman bridge and aqueduct, the creation of a virtual tourist office, the conservation of the castle walls and the installation of tourist information points in unique places in the historic centre, among other actions.