Remodelling works in centre of Cártama expected to be finished soon The project involves a complete reform of the area around Calle Toril, along with the installation of a fountain and plants to create a communal space for residents

Cártama town hall has announced that the remodelling of Calle Toril and the surrounding streets is "progressing at a good pace" and is expected to be finished soon. The work will incorporate a complete reform of the area with a new pavement to facilitate pedestrian access and the resurfacing of a section of road between the Calles Callejuela and Toledillo. It will also include the installation of a small fountain and plants to create a communal space for the residents.

The work has a budget of 174,928.49 euros, and is being carried out by Construcciones Bonela S.L.

The project is part of a series of works that have recently been carried out in the area to improve the sanitation network and water supply.

The town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, explained that the remodelling is included in the Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy of Cártama 2023, which aims to enhance the value of the historic centre of Cártama and to improve the infrastructures to make it more attractive for both locals and visitors.

“At the moment, comprehensive remodelling works are also being carried out in the Calles Feijoo, Rodahuevos, La Martina and Castillo, while the reformation of Calle Padre Navedo is currently in the bidding process,” the mayor said.